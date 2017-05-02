Jets pass on quarterbacks in the draft, plan a three-man competition

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 2, 2017, 5:10 AM EDT

The Jets didn’t draft a quarterback, passing up perhaps their biggest need and signaling that they’ll go into the 2017 season with the guys they have.

Those guys — Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg — will all get an opportunity to compete for the starting job. Jets coach Todd Bowles said after the draft that the quarterbacks’ performance in minicamps and Organized Team Activities will determine what the depth chart looks like at the start of training camp, and all three quarterbacks will get plenty of reps with the first-string offense.

“That will determine itself in OTAs and the spring, going forward, how we line up in the summer,” Bowles said, via ESPN.

Hackenberg was a second-round pick last year who never got on the field in the regular season, Petty was a fourth-round pick two years ago who hasn’t shown much, and McCown is a veteran who is probably the favorite to start because he’s the only one of the three who has ever shown himself capable of being an NFL starter.

It’s not an exciting group of quarterbacks for Jets fans, but after the draft, it appears to be the group of quarterbacks the Jets will have in the 2017 season.