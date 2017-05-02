Jets won’t pick up the option on Calvin Pryor

The Jets gave a pretty clear indication of their strategy on draft weekend, when they used their first two picks on safeties.
So it probably shouldn’t be a surprise that they didn’t commit to safety Calvin Pryor.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets won’t pick up the 2018 option on their 2014 first-rounder.
After taking Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick and then coming back with Marcus Maye in the second, the Jets showed they were serious about rebuilding the middle of their secondary.
Pryor’s still under contract for the 2017 season, though the team did try to shop him during the draft.
Pryor has been horribly misused by Todd Bowles. He’s an in-the-box safety and if you’ve ever seen him play, you know he’s arguably THE hardest hitter in the league, hence his nickname “Louisville Slugger.” He has no cover skills, yet has constantly been put in man coverage over the last couple seasons due to the lack of depth on the roster. It’s a horrible case of scapegoating going on here and a real shame if they let his talent go without using it properly for once.
Pryor sucks he takes horrible angles and can’t tackle. He usually just throws his shoulder at a ball carrier who then spins away or bounces off while Pryor is lying on the ground with some sort of injury.
