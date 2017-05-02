Jets won’t pick up the option on Calvin Pryor

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 2, 2017, 8:49 AM EDT

The Jets gave a pretty clear indication of their strategy on draft weekend, when they used their first two picks on safeties.

So it probably shouldn’t be a surprise that they didn’t commit to safety Calvin Pryor.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets won’t pick up the 2018 option on their 2014 first-rounder.

After taking Jamal Adams with the sixth overall pick and then coming back with Marcus Maye in the second, the Jets showed they were serious about rebuilding the middle of their secondary.

Pryor’s still under contract for the 2017 season, though the team did try to shop him during the draft.