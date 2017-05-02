 Skip to content

Lions cut a cornerback after drafting cornerbacks

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 2, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT
Getty Images

Offseason rosters are at 90 this time of year, but there’s still a certain balance to be kept. So when a team loads up at a position, somebody usually has to go.

In Detroit, it was cornerback Ian Wells, who the team announced was being released today.

Wells spent last year on injured reserve after tearing his ACL during joint workouts with the Steelers. He was trying to make the team as an undrafted rookie from Ohio.

The Lions drafted a pair of cornerbacks last weekend, with Teez Tabor coming in the second round and Jamal Agnew in the fifth.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Detroit Lions, Home, Rumor Mill
2 Responses to “Lions cut a cornerback after drafting cornerbacks”
  1. senatorblutarsky says: May 2, 2017 2:50 PM

    No big deal but it is gradual improvement.

  2. charger383 says: May 2, 2017 11:53 PM

    maybe Jimmy will hire him for his pit crew

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!