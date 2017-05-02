Lions cut a cornerback after drafting cornerbacks

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 2, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT

Offseason rosters are at 90 this time of year, but there’s still a certain balance to be kept. So when a team loads up at a position, somebody usually has to go.

In Detroit, it was cornerback Ian Wells, who the team announced was being released today.

Wells spent last year on injured reserve after tearing his ACL during joint workouts with the Steelers. He was trying to make the team as an undrafted rookie from Ohio.

The Lions drafted a pair of cornerbacks last weekend, with Teez Tabor coming in the second round and Jamal Agnew in the fifth.