Posted by Darin Gantt on May 2, 2017, 8:05 AM EDT

The Lions have held their cards close to the vest when it comes to Eric Ebron, but decided he had too much potential to not secure.

Via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official website, the Lions have picked up the 2018 option on the tight end’s rookie contract.

Ebron has gotten progressively better each year, and had 61 catches for 711 yards last season.

If he can continue to progress, they won’t mind the expense.