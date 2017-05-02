Mike Gillislee: I was hoping for the best and got it

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 12:16 PM EDT

Running back Mike Gillislee said Tuesday that he was “surprised” when he got word from his agent that the Patriots wanted to sign him to an offer sheet because it came just before the end of the window for restricted free agents to sign with other teams.

Gillislee signed the offer sheet after getting over the surprise and joined the Patriots last week when the Bills opted not to match. Gillislee said that move allowed him to realize his hopes, which he described as “the best,” for his time as a restricted free agent.

“And I ended up with the best, here [with] a winning squad,” Gillislee said. “No offense against Buffalo, but just to come here and continue to help this team win games.”

Gillislee’s ultimate role with the Patriots remains to be seen and the team has several other running backs in the mix for playing time. Gillislee said he’s comfortable with the amount of competition and believes his “physicality” will be a useful tool as that competition unfolds over the coming months.