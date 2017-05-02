Most amazing NFL Draft stat: Zero arrests in Philadelphia

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 2, 2017, 6:04 AM EDT

Even with a quarter of a million people rolling through, even with plenty of officially sponsored beverages flowing and even with the commissioner trying to incite a riot, Philadelphia truly was a city of brotherly love last weekend.

According to Chris Palmer of the Philadelphia Inquirer, there were exactly zero arrests last weekend during the NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia police said there weren’t even any citations handed out, which is startling considering the size of the crowd.

Compared to other big crowds in Philadelphia, it’s a record low. When Pope Francis came to town in 2015, there were three arrests, and the Democratic National Convention in 2016 included 106 citations.

During last year’s NFL Draft in Chicago, 17 arrests were made, for people protesting and blocking traffic.

But this year, things were peaceful, which may only serve to ruin Philadelphia’s reputation.