Panthers cut Tre Boston and some other guys

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 2, 2017, 11:47 AM EDT

A former fourth-round pick of the Panthers who was given a chance to make a starting job his own now doesn’t have a job at all.

The Panthers announced they had cut safety Tre Boston, along with fullback Devon Johnson, cornerback Lou Young and offensive tackles Jack Rodgers and Jordan Rigsbee.

Boston, their 2014 fourth-rounder, was given a shot start last year but never progressed. They signed veteran Mike Adams in free agency, but they aren’t overloaded with options behind him and Kurt Coleman in the middle of the secondary.

Adams has been to the Pro Bowl two of the last three seasons, but he’s 36. The Panthers probably don’t mind, as they’ve employed a strategy of finding veterans on the cheap, preferring trustworthiness to athleticism.