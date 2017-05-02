Rams cut offensive lineman David Arkin

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 2, 2017, 6:53 AM EDT

Change is a constant for the Rams offensive line, so even after they didn’t draft any last weekend, they cut one in the aftermath.

According to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams released backup offensive lineman David Arkin.

He played in two games for them last year, after making the move from St. Louis as a member of their practice squad. He’s also been with the Colts, Seahawks, Dolphins and Cowboys.

The Rams signed veteran left tackle Andrew Whitworth and center John Sullivan in free agency. They didn’t draft any linemen over the weekend, the second year in a row they didn’t.