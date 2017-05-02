Report: Bears sign Bradley Sowell

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 11:49 AM EDT

The Bears have reportedly added another veteran offensive lineman to the roster.

They signed interior lineman Taylor Boggs on Monday and Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports that they have also signed tackle Bradley Sowell to a one-year contract.

Sowell spent last season with the Seahawks and opened the year as their starting left tackle. He was replaced after getting hurt in the sixth game of the year and then returned to start three games at right tackle later in the season. He also started 12 games at left tackle for the Cardinals in 2013.

He didn’t earn high marks for his performance with either NFC West club, which likely means he’ll be vying for a swing tackle role for the Bears this year.