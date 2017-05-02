Report: Bears sign Bradley Sowell

The Bears have reportedly added another veteran offensive lineman to the roster.
They signed interior lineman Taylor Boggs on Monday and Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports that they have also signed tackle Bradley Sowell to a one-year contract.
Sowell spent last season with the Seahawks and opened the year as their starting left tackle. He was replaced after getting hurt in the sixth game of the year and then returned to start three games at right tackle later in the season. He also started 12 games at left tackle for the Cardinals in 2013.
He didn’t earn high marks for his performance with either NFC West club, which likely means he’ll be vying for a swing tackle role for the Bears this year.
If it doesn’t work out, perhaps Mike Glennon can play left tackle.
He’s so bad that Seattle didn’t keep him. Enough said
As a Seahawks fan, good luck. Lol
This guy lost his starting job to George Fant, a basketball player who only played 2 games of college football as a tight end. The saddest part is that Fant far outperformed Sowell. That should tell you all you need to know about Sowell’s abilities. In all honesty, I’m shocked he’s still able to find a job in football.
And their draft went Notsowell.
Suppose he’s going to be a great blocking sled.
That Ryan Pace is devilishly clever…he waited until it was past the deadline for Sowell to be used in Compensatory Pick calculations…
All these jokes about Seattles line…..you do realize, they cut Evans pre season who then went back and started 16 games for saints and rated out good at guard. It’s the Seahawks system, not just their talent level. Carroll is loyal to a fault with his coaching staff.
Bears only had to give up their first round draft picks until 2023 to get him!