Report: Mike Glennon feels “cheated on” after Mitchell Trubisky pick

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 7:43 AM EDT

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon was at a team draft party at Soldier Field last Thursday night and the event probably stopped feeling like a festive occasion for him when the draft progressed to the second pick.

That’s when the Bears traded up with the 49ers and took Mitchell Trubisky to add a name to the quarterback depth chart that wouldn’t be there if the team thought Glennon was going to lock down the starting job for years to come. Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports that the team’s choice left Glennon feeling like he was “cheated on” less than two months after signing with the Bears.

Can you be cheated on in an open marriage, though? Glennon signed a deal with the Bears that guarantees him $2.5 million next year and the size of that guarantee makes it clear that the Bears weren’t locking themselves into anything beyond the 2017 season with Glennon. He may not have wanted the Bears to take a quarterback early and may not have expected it, but it shouldn’t have blindsided him given the structure of the deal.

Glennon’s future with the Bears may be cloudy with Trubisky in the picture, but the equation for him is the same. If he plays well in 2017, he will be starting and making good money somewhere in 2018. That place may not be Chicago, but being the one who got away is preferable to feeling like the quarterback scorned.