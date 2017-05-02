Reports: Cardinals interested in Blaine Gabbert

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 2, 2017, 11:12 PM EDT

After electing not to add a quarterback during the NFL Draft this past weekend, the Arizona Cardinals are looking into more veteran help at the position.

According to multiple reports, the team is interested in former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Gabbert started 13 games over the last two season with the 49ers. He threw for 2,956 yards with 15 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games played over that span. He also added 358 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The Cardinals did sign Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight in the undrafted free agency process. He joins Carson Palmer, Drew Stanton and Zac Dysert on Arizona’s roster. Gabbert would make five quarterbacks under contract should he reach a deal with the Cardinals.