Steelers cut four players

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 11:17 AM EDT

Post-draft roster shuffling is going on around the league and the Steelers got involved on Monday when they released quarterback Zach Mettenberger in the wake of Josh Dobbs‘ arrival in the fourth round.

The Steelers continued pruning the roster on Tuesday. They announced that they have parted ways with running back Brandon Brown-Dukes, running back Gus Johnson, wide receiver Canaan Severin and cornerback Al-Hajj Shabazz.

Shabazz is the only member of the group with regular season experience. He played seven games for the Steelers and one with the Texans last year and finished the season with one tackle. The Steelers drafted cornerback Cameron Sutton in the third round.

Brown-Dukes and Johnson were long shots for the 53-man roster before the draft and those odds got worse when they drafted James Conner with their other third round pick. Severin spent last season on injured reserve and the addition of JuJu Smith-Schuster in the second round will likely close the door for some other wide receivers hoping for a long-term gig in Pittsburgh.