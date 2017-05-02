Teams tried to trade up for Mitchell Trubisky, but not as high as No. 2

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 2, 2017, 5:44 PM EDT

The Bears weren’t the only team that wanted to trade up to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Chicago was just the only team that traded all the way up to No. 2.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Tennessee was fielding calls at No. 5 from teams that wanted to trade up. But when the Bears moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 and took Trubisky, everyone stopped calling the Titans.

“We had some calls about pick No. 5,” Robinson said. “When the trade happened between San Francisco and Chicago, it kinda threw water on anything in that spot.”

Those comments suggest that Trubisky was higher than Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson on draft boards around the league, and that the Bears were far from alone in coveting Trubisky. That doesn’t mean the Bears made the right decision giving up three other picks to move up from No. 3 to No. 2, but it does show they acquired the consensus top quarterback in the draft.