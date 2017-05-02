Teams tried to trade up for Mitchell Trubisky, but not as high as No. 2

The Bears weren’t the only team that wanted to trade up to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Chicago was just the only team that traded all the way up to No. 2.
Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that Tennessee was fielding calls at No. 5 from teams that wanted to trade up. But when the Bears moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 and took Trubisky, everyone stopped calling the Titans.
“We had some calls about pick No. 5,” Robinson said. “When the trade happened between San Francisco and Chicago, it kinda threw water on anything in that spot.”
Those comments suggest that Trubisky was higher than Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson on draft boards around the league, and that the Bears were far from alone in coveting Trubisky. That doesn’t mean the Bears made the right decision giving up three other picks to move up from No. 3 to No. 2, but it does show they acquired the consensus top quarterback in the draft.
Still highly, highly overrated. No more than an average NFL qb.
We really don’t yet know who’s smart and who isn’t. If they had re-drafts from the last few years, how many teams do you think would be trying to trade up for Derek Carr and Dak Prescott? I think both of those guys would be the number one pick in a re-draft. Most of those GMs are the same GMs from this year. Who knows, maybe Davis Webb will be the guy we’re all talking about in four years.
“That doesn’t mean the Bears made the right decision giving up three other picks to move up from No. 3 to No. 2, but it does show they acquired the consensus top quarterback in the draft.”
I’m not sure that’s necessarily what that means. Feels like a bit of a leap in assumption to me.
Chicago GM got played – no way around it. He’ll be gone from the team in a couple of years.
Speculation by the site. Nothing is a fact in the NFL draft when people tend to like and roll out smoke screens all day long.
Ryan Pace already explained that they traded up because teams were calling them about trading up to 3 to draft him and they were worried about being leapfrogged.
Pace must of thought Trubisky was Carson Wentz Level in order to do this. Lets hope hes right if hes wrong he could just be like Les Snead of the Rams was when Snead traded up for Goff!
Have to give Lynch credit, he pulled the best bluff of the draft. Thank you Pace, DA Bears will have a top 5 next year. So you can choose a QB again .
Just found out Ryan Pace was a Defensive End in College… oh man…
Cheer up Bears fan, Fox and Pace will get fired after this year’s dumpster fire, there will be a new GM and coach you’ll talk yourselves into liking, and hope will run freely through the city once more!
I am still exhausted with the two qb picks last year. Golly, they were good. NOT!
mds – everyone is bagging on the Bears for this move, however, I am not. I like the fact that they were aggressive in going after the player that they wanted. The NFL is a quarterback driven league, and if Trubisky is the one the Bears wanted, then most assuredly they should have made the move.
There have been a number of large trades in the draft for quarterbacks and other players. Sometimes they work out, sometimes they don’t. Failure because you tried is always better than failure because you did nothing.
Mike Glennon is not the answer for the Bears. He was a stopgap they had in place – his contract screams that, as Josh Alper pointed out earlier today.
Better to die fighting that to die a slow death from doing nothing.
The Bares shoulda stayed at #3, san fran wasn’t taking trubisky.
I dont get the trade no matter what excuse Pace gives. Its already been said by many pundits that this qb class was weak and next year’s will be fairly strong. I would have stayed at #3 and picked an actual play maker…..even if Trubisky was available.
Go out and win your 5 games in 2018, get another pick in the top 10, and then get a legit franchise qb next April.
So the Bears still could have gotten him at 3 or numerous picks for the selection? Ouch.
Every QB in the first round was overdrafted.
It really is as simple as ……if he ends up being a franchise qb the Bears made a great move regardless of the extra picks and if he doesnt,…well that trade up only magnifies the negative outlook.
We wont know the answer on this for 3 years (estimated). Since my team did not draft him, he is not someone I am concerned with one way or the other but it would be nice to see some great young talent so Im certainly rooting for him.
Bears draft room:
“Do you think anyone would be crazy enough to jump up to #2 to grab this guy?”
“I don’t know… we have to be sure.”
Pats should have traded up and drafted him, Tommy has about one good year left
The Titans said SOME teams called them about moving up to 5. That doesn’t mean that that was the entirety of teams looking to move up and grab Trubisky -the Bears were getting calls about #3 and the Niners were supposedly as well about their #2.
If there was a 20% chance of somebody taking Trubisky at #2 and that means the Bears would miss out on a QB they really liked, then it was totally worth it to give up a couple of 3rds and a 4th -for the last time, those are not premium picks.
You guys are experts at revisionist history -I remember an NBA Draft where the Bulls wanted to trade their pick which they used on Kirk Hinrich to Miami for Dwayne Wade -the Bulls refused to pull the trigger because they didn’t want to also give up Donyell Marshall. Looking back at it now, it seems so idiotic that the Bulls nixed the trade because they didn’t want to give up Donyell, but I bet at the time it happened you’d be writing an article about how they gave up too much.
One thing that makes Trubisky unique is he scans the whole field. Yes,that’s what the pundits say and they only showed one play but that it still one more play than a certain stare down artist drafted last year.
As a Browns fan I am elated the Bears took the decision out of their hands. I think the Browns got the best QB prospect in the draft through lucky circumstance for a change.
I’ve never seen a GM approach a draft like he’s playing with house money the way I saw from Ryan Pace last weekend. He clearly has assurances from the top that he is safe for at least 2 more years. As a Bears fan it’s tough looking at the 5 guys we took and realizing Pace is basically punting the upcoming season in the 3rd year of a rebuild that is already well behind schedule.
That all being said all I can do now is hope Trubisky is the 2nd coming of Aaron Rodgers (or at least Matthew Stafford) that the Bears brass clearly has him valued at.