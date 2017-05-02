Trevor Knight among Cardinals undrafted additions

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 3:06 PM EDT

The Cardinals didn’t take a quarterback to groom as a potential successor to Carson Palmer during the draft, but there is one among the 17 undrafted rookies they’ve agreed to terms with this week.

Trevor Knight is the new quarterback and joins the team after wrapping up his college career with a year at Texas A&M. Knight played at Oklahoma before transferring as Baker Mayfield took over the starting job in Norman. Knight was an effective runner last season, but wasn’t a particularly accurate passer and that will be a big hurdle to overcome if he’s going to stick in the NFL.

They also signed four safeties. Georgia Southern’s Ironhead Gallon, Arizona State’s Gump Hayes, Central Florida’s Drico Johnson and Lousiana Tech’s Cyril Noland-Lewis will compete for a chance to help fill the void left by the departures of Tony Jefferson and D.J. Swearinger. We wish them all well, but teaming second-round pick Budda Baker with guys named Ironhead and Gump would be the most colorful way to go.

Rutgers wide receiver Carlton Agudosi, NW Missouri State defensive tackle Collin Bevins, North Carolina center Lucas Crowley, Marian wide receiver Krishawn Hogan, Weber State linebacker Tre’Von Johnson, Pittsburgh cornerback Ryan Lewis, Virginia Tech tackle Jonathan McLaughlin, Texas A&M tight end Ricky Seals-Jones, Wisconsin cornerback Sojourn Shelton, East Carolina running back James Summers, Utah defensive tackle Pasoni Tasini and Southern Utah tight end Steven Wroblewski round out the group.