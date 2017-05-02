Tuesday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 7:30 AM EDT

The reviews are in on the Bills draft.

The Dolphins used their first three picks on defensive players for the first time in franchise history.

Tuesday will see RB Mike Gillislee meet the media for the first time since joining the Patriots.

Which area remain a concern for the Jets coming out of the draft?

Ravens WR Breshad Perriman is switching jersey numbers.

Said Bengals CB Darqueze Dennard of having his 2018 option picked up, “It’s a confidence boost. I don’t think they’ve really seen what I can do yet.”

Browns QB DeShone Kizer got a nice round of applause at Monday night’s Cavaliers game.

A look at what led the Steelers to draft CB Cameron Sutton.

The Texans have shown an affinity for players from Clemson.

LS Matt Overton made an impact beyond the field during his time with the Colts.

A guide to the Jaguars’ undrafted rookie additions.

The Titans paid a visit to Fort Campbell on Monday.

Drafting Jake Butt could lead to other changes at tight end for the Broncos.

The Chiefs may find themselves defending Jamaal Charles twice next season.

RB Marshawn Lynch is getting to know his new Raiders teammates.

Chargers WR Mike Williams familiarized himself with one of the burger options in his new hometown.

Which Cowboys rookies will start in 2017?

QB Davis Webb worked with the same coach in college as Giants teammate Geno Smith.

Some thoughts on the additions the Eagles made at cornerback in the draft.

Before being drafted by the Redskins, DL Jonathan Allen helped Chris Cooley move.

QB Mike Glennon’s contract with the Bears guarantees him little other than money.

Increased speed at linebacker is a Lions goal in 2017.

CB Kevin King will give the Packers some height in the secondary.

The Vikings wound up being busy on the final day of the draft.

The Falcons exercised two of the six draft picks they had when the event started.

New offensive pieces arrived in the draft and it will be up to Panthers offensive coordinator Mike Shula to make full use of them.

Will better secondary play lead to a better Saints pass rush?

LB Richie Brown signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, which marks a return to Tampa after briefly living there after Hurricane Katrina.

Can G Dorian Johnson start early for the Cardinals?

The Rams shared video of their phone calls informing their draft picks of their selection.

The roster shuffling around the 49ers is likely to continue right up to the start of the season.

If you’ve got a question or joke about his name, Seahawks DB Mike Tyson has probably heard it before.