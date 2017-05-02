Wade Phillips still miffed over his departure from Dallas

Wade Phillips has had a long and successful career as a defensive coordinator. But as a head coach, things haven’t worked out so well, and he’s still miffed over the way things went down during his last full-time head-coaching job, in Dallas.
Phillips writes in his forthcoming autobiography that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hired Jason Garrett to be the team’s offensive coordinator before hiring Phillips to be the head coach, and that Jones later gave Garrett a raise that paid him more than Phillips was making. When Phillips asked for a better deal for himself, Jones made him an offer that Phillips didn’t think was commensurate with the success he’d had to that point.
“I took the deal, although I still didn’t think it was right,” Phillips wrote, as excerpted by Deadspin. “Jerry can do what he wants to do as owner, obviously. I just didn’t think it was right that an assistant coach was making more than a head coach. He could have paid me more. He had plenty of money. Still does. But he’s a businessman and his business side made that decision.”
The Cowboys began the following season with a 13-7 loss that Phillips pins on Garrett for calling a risky play at the end of the first half that turned into a fumble and a defensive touchdown.
“I didn’t know Jason was going to run a play after having a ten-yard penalty and only four seconds on the clock instead of kneeling on the ball, which was what we should have done,” Phillips wrote.
Phillips was fired midway through that season, with a 1-7 record. Garrett took over as interim coach the rest of the way, went 5-3 over the final eight games, and was given the job on a permanent basis after the season. Phillips thinks he would have turned the team around over the second half of the season the same way Garrett did, if only Jones would have given him the chance.
“I felt like—and I still feel like—we could have won those last two games as well. You never know when it’s going to turn around, but that didn’t happen,” Phillips wrote.
Ultimately, Phillips realizes that Jones owns the team, but Phillips thinks Jones made the wrong move by firing him.
“It all comes back to the fact that the guy who owns the team can do whatever he wants to do even if you don’t think it makes a lot of sense,” Phillips wrote.
Phillips is ordinarily one of the most genial men in the NFL. But he doesn’t sound like he has particularly warm feelings toward Jones or Garrett.
Would have to agree with Wade. One of the best defensive coaches in the game – seems as though he didn’t get a fair chance.
When Jones paid Garrett more than Phillips, the writing was on the wall. Phillip’s fate was already sealed. Jones’ intention to replace Phillips with Garrett should have been obvious. The details of what followed on the football field area almost irrelevant and were essentially pretense for Jones to fire Phillips.
It’s amazing Jerry Jones fired his head coach midway through the season while still retaining the incompetent GM.
“I took the deal, although I still didn’t think it was right.”
Something about this sentence is just very Wade Phillipsy.
I doubt you would see Parcells, Belichick, or Jimmy Johnson taking the money.
Maven of a coordinator. Absolute fodder as a head man.
Hiring an offensive coordinator before hiring a head coach, then paying the OC more than the HC sounds like dysfunction at the GM level.
We’ve all heard plenty about “Bridge” Quarterbacks… Wade Phillips was clearly a Bridge coach until Jason Garrett was ready to take over.
Everyone in football seemed to know that, except apparently Phillips.
Great DC…Average at best Head Coach. Sounds like sour grapes.
The guy has a point. But the big top circus doesn’t stop for one upset juggler. The clown show must go on!
To this day it makes no sense that Jones didn’t just hire Garrett as HC. What was the point in making him have a cup a cup of coffee at OC on his way from being a QB coach to a HC?
Wade was in deep water and now he is bummed.
No doubt all is true, but I would think Wade should concentrate on the mess that is the LA Rams.
Didn’t know at that time, but Jason Garrett definitely threw some games that season. An offense with Romo, Miles Austin, Roy Williams, rookie Dez Bryant, Martellus Bennett and Jason Witten – and they still struggle to score 20 pts.
Wade was not given any say in the offensive meetings and Jones made it well-known that Garrett would be the heir-apparent.
There was no way Phillips was staying on after losing in Green Bay. It was a debacle. He’d clearly lost the team. Wade was always a meek head coach.
Jerry did not want to fire him and if you read any of the comments from the players after that event, it’s clear they took the brunt of Jones’ frustration and anger at having to fire Wade.
As for the pay scale, that’s a corporate practice everywhere. There is no fairness in pay rates. Jones had to pay Garrett to keep him. Clearly, he did not have to pay Phillips to keep him. Players deal with it all the time, why is this suddenly news?
There was no secret about Garrett being groomed to be the next HC for the Cowboys. I get that Wade has some sore feelings – understandable.
there is no way……I mean no way that the Cowboys do better than 8-8 this season.