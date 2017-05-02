With Deshaun Watson on board, what if Tom Savage thrives?

Posted by Mike Florio on May 2, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT

For months, the Texans have been trying to rectify the mistake that was made when the team signed free-agent quarterback Brock Osweiler. Most recently, they traded up in round one to get quarterback Deshaun Watson, the player they hope will become the first true franchise quarterback in franchise history.

G.M. Rick Smith, who has been on the job for 11 years now, joined PFT Live on Tuesday to discuss the decision from a variety of angles and perspectives, including one that could fall into the “good problem to have” category: What if Tom Savage stays healthy and becomes a really good player in 2017?

Depending on what Savage’s performance means for the team, the Texans may have to delay Watson’s ascension to the job for a year, maybe longer. In the end, it could be that the Texans had the right guy all along right under their noses.

That’s likely a long shot, but Smith said he would embrace it, based on the spirit of competition the team is trying to build. Still, when much has been invested in a young quarterback, an urgency arises to play the young quarterback. Which sets the stage for an awkward situation, if Savage finally thrives.

In that case, the Texans would indeed call it a “good problem to have.” But, really, the only good problem to have is no problem at all.