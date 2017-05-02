Woody Johnson: I’m patient if there’s progress

Posted by Josh Alper on May 2, 2017, 4:20 PM EDT

The Jets have said goodbye to a lot of veteran players this offseason and owner Woody Johnson said on Tuesday that he’s confident in General Manager Mike Maccagnan’s plan to “get younger, faster and get our players from the start and not rely so much on free agency.”

He expressed the same confidence in coach Todd Bowles and said that the two men are taking the team in “the direction I want” while calling this offseason a moment to “re-center the organization.” The re-centering may not result in a winning record in 2017 and the team isn’t set at quarterback, which led to a question about how much patience Johnson will have with the two men.

“I don’t want to use the word patient,” Johnson said, via Newsday. “I’m not patient for progress. We want to have progress. If we select the right guys and have progress with those guys, then I’ll be happy.”

Progress can be defined many different ways, which allows for a different point of view in January about the job Maccagnan and Bowles are doing than Johnson has right now. However it is defined, going 2-14 or 3-13 often makes it harder to find so avoiding a total collapse will be in the best interests of everyone around the Jets.