Posted by Darin Gantt on May 3, 2017, 4:43 PM EDT

The Broncos are changing some things about their defense, but they’re bringing back a familiar face for some depth.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA, the Broncos have re-signed veteran free agent defensive end Billy Winn.

They brought Winn in last summer, and he played all 16 games for them, starting two.

He had previous stints with the Colts and Browns.