Posted by Darin Gantt on May 3, 2017, 4:00 PM EDT

The Cardinals drafted a couple of offensive linemen, but were still looking for some more depth in the middle.

The made a move in that direction Wednesday, by signing veteran center Tony Bergstrom, according to Darren Urban of the team’s official website.

He was with the Texans last year, but spent the previous four seasons with the Raiders.

The Cards were looking for a backup center behind A.Q Shipley, after drafting guard Dorian Johnson in the fourth round and tackle Will Holden in the fifth.