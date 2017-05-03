Chiefs sign De’Vante Bausby

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT

The post-draft roster shuffling around the league continued Wednesday with the Chiefs picking up a cornerback discarded by the Bears earlier this week.

The Chiefs announced that they have signed De’Vante Bausby, who was sent packing along with five others in Chicago on Monday.

It will be Bausby’s second stint in Kansas City. He signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in 2015, but was let go after breaking his collarbone. He signed with the Bears and was credited with 12 tackles in four appearances with the team last season.

The Chiefs did not draft a cornerback last week, so Bausby joins 2016 holdovers Marcus Peters, Phillip Gaines, Steven Nelson, D.J. White, Terrance Mitchell and Kenneth Acker in the position group.