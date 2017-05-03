Cowboys want NFL to re-examine marijuana policy

In March, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones privately communicated his concerns to his partners regarding the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. On Wednesday, Cowboys COO, executive Vice President, and director of player personnel Stephen Jones acknowledged that the franchise believes the time has come for careful scrutiny and possible overhaul of the league’s decades-old position on marijuana.
“Well, our system, our testing, has been in place for years and not unlike we do in our organization . . . we always look to see how we can do it better,” Stephen Jones said in an interview with PFT Live that will be included in Thursday’s show. “I think Jerry’s opinion, my opinion, is this program, this system has been in place for a long time. I think it needs to be heavily scrutinized in terms of its results.
“Is it helping players in terms of their accountability? And, obviously, addiction is a sickness and you want to make sure — obviously, there’s accountability but it’s also a program that helps players get better. I think personally, I know Jerry and I think that it might could be done better and we just need to take a look at it. Like I said, it’s been the same program that’s been in place for many, many years and I think all things to do with the NFL, we should all want the very best for our players. We should want the very best for our organizations and we should want the very best for our fans, and that’s anything that has to do with the NFL.
“In my opinion, we should take a long hard look at how we’re doing this and see if there’s a way, a better way to do it. What that is, I don’t have the answer. But we have a lot of smart people that can get in there and analyze something and really make some good decisions and see if there need to be changes.”
In asked Stephen Jones whether the dramatic shift in societal and legal attitudes toward marijuana should be a factor in the league’s assessment of the situation.
“You know, I think it should be a part of what’s looked at,” Stephen Jones said. “When you re-look at the whole program, I think you should take a look at every aspect of it. From the testing to the discipline to the amounts, anything to do with this. At the end of the day our goal should be to help players who have sicknesses and addictions and make them better people off the field, and then how we go about that I think is what needs to be looked at and make sure we’re doing everything the best way we can do it. Obviously, when you look at something like that you have to look at, ‘How do we do it in society right now? How does that affect the way a player sees his situation in that lens?’ And then make decisions based on that.”
Whatever the decisions may be, it’s becoming more and more clear that the status quo, while possibly beneficial from the standpoint of give-and-take collective bargaining with the players’ union, isn’t helping the league from the broader perspective of what’s right for the teams, the players, the fans, and ultimately The Shield.
I wonder why….
Randy Gregory fails his 7th Drug Test, and shockingly the Cowboys want to change the drug policy. I’m shocked I tell, just shocked.
Jerry Jones would like the league to allow all criminals and druggies so that he can sign even more lowlifes.
Please dont say it would be best for the fans, cause this fan is sick of the VERY VERY VERY low bar that the league has in place now, which allows dopeheads, divas, and criminals to be selected by teams with no ethics or morals.
Until the cannabis industry becomes a paid sponsor of the NFL, expect no policy shift.
Sacrifice your body and mind to entertain us as we eat hot wings and drink beers. Swallow pain killers with real life addictive side effects… But don’t puff a little pot because that might relax you, help with pain management, and give you the munchies. It’s 2017 right?
Of Course they do
The NFL will have its own brand of weed within 3 years !
It’s like a high school that has so many failing students, the principal starts advocating to make D’s a passing grade.
Jerry jones would call for anything to get an edge.
He’s a worse cheater than belicheat!
Have to look hard to find someone who doesn’t smoke that gorgeous lettuce in Dallas..
So shocking to see the Randy Gregory comments. Do you know what Randy Gregory probably is? An addict. Do you know what he probably isn’t? A bad person. Meanwhile, Gareon Conley just got picked in the 1st round, and Joe Mixon got selected in the 2nd.
The NFL has no problem prescribing harmful, addictive painkillers. Stephen Jones would know, considering his QB needed painkilling injections into his back to make it through an NFL season.
If it helps, just let them smoke
For me it’s not even the games suspended that bothers me most. I’ve never understood why they ostracize the players from the team and teammates that may often serve as their best support system to overcoming their addiction. Seems very counterproductive for addicts who very often will relapse on their own.
Ok, which of these do you think is worse for your health?
1) Two grown men colliding at full speed 60-70 times within a 3 hour timeframe
2) Smoking a join
That’s because jerry is growing it at his new facility
All the people who work in professions that don’t allow marijuana either (and make FAR less in salary) are basically a little miffed. You players can’t lay off the weed for a few years and make millions of dollars as a trade-off, while a cop on the beat puts in 25 years just to get a full pension and can’t touch the stuff that whole time? How about the airline pilot flying you to next Sunday’s road game – you want him a little buzzed on takeoff and landing?
“Here’s millions of dollars – and if you’re very good, tens of millions – but you have to stay clean until you retire from football.” And these players aren’t immediately thinking “Where do I sign?”
Smartest thing I’ve ever read Stephen Jones say.
The NFL can’t make it any easier for players to pass a substance test. If a player can’t pass that test, he has a problem. Then you get help for those players.
The NFL should ditch the ban on cannabis. It’s antiquated and meaningless, and it keeps good players off the field. If it helps them manage their pain, so be it. Time to evolve.
Recreational marijuana is legal in a few states and medical usage is allowed in many more. I have several veteran friends that rely on marijuana to cope with their anxieties, distress and pain. If players have an easy access to pain killers, they should be allowed the use of marijuana.
I’ll tell you what, growing up in the 70s, I don’t know one friend that has addiction issues that didn’t do pot. Not one.
A big part of this should be allowing the suspended player to continue to be around the team. Don’t let them precipitate in practice but allow them to be in the building and watching on the field. I think that would go a long way to helping the people with real problems.
They should really go harder on people getting charged for crimes while drunk too.
Why doesn’t the NFL experiment and let all the Cowboys players smoke pot on game day and see how they do against other teams.
Nike- Just hit it….
People who claim marihuana is addictive are either extremely mentally lazy or are simply lying. I have smoked daily for periods in my life and stopped for years to begin again and stop on a days notice, having met others who have done the same. It’s a mental thing, as in man I’d really like to smoke but I can’t at the moment and there, not hard to fight. Unlike actual drugs where there are severe physical consequences due to abstinence from the drug.
Here’s a simple way in which the NFL can remedy its drug-use policy — impose the same drug-use policy rules on Goodell, the NFL owners, management, coaches and scouts. That’ll show them the idiocy of their drug-use policy lickety-split!
He calls his Dad “Jerry”?
You know what? You smoke pot you can’t play in the NFL, period. Retirement for most players is 30 to 35. At that time you can buy a cargo plane full of gangha and smoke your brains out. Come on. Let’s all be realistic of what segment of society allowing pot does any good for. Someday, somehow, someone in authority will call it like it is. Until then don’t try to make it a good thing for a professional football player. Basketball has sunk far enough.
CORRECTION-
Cowboys want NFL to re-examine cocaine policy
that’s a shocker. not a coincidence that Cowboys players have lost more games to suspension in violation of the marijuana policy than any other team in the NFL. Pretty transparent motivation there.
This is a lose lose issue. NFL teams and colleges are pharma factories to get the best product out on the field. They have been more concerned about the bottom line then they are about their employee’s health. You have a head ache, here is a pill. You have knee pain, here is a pill. You have broken ribs, here is a pill. Now they want to add Pot to the mix of narcotics they can use. Brilliant. Let’s just keep trying to fix the persons issues by masking them and not fixing the underlying problem. Be it a medical problem or a mental one.
Huh? Of course there’s a better way to do it, this is the nfl for crying out loud. Careful though opening that “better way to do it” door lest the whole thing comes crashing down.
Well, if the Cowpies want something done, then by all means the NFL had better Hop To It.
And randy Gregory still needs to go bye bye forever.
And apparently re-examine the domestic violence policy
This idea is catastrophically bad.
Players get tested once a year unless they have a failed test. And they know when the test will be given. It’s more a test of intelligence than drug use.
Allowing marijuana in the NFL will illuminate the responsible, serious players and the screwballs. Aaron Hernandez smoked an ounce of pot a day (how is that possible)? He didn’t last (clearly). Players who choose to smoke responsibly to relieve pain will be fine and the others will fall by the wayside, just like with alcohol.
the nba doesn’t test and you dont’ have the superstars of the game suspended for something so stupid that is legal in many states and will be legal everywhere soon. Alcohol is way worse and its the biggest sponsor of the nfl…coincidence?
jtbaudendistel, well said!
If Miller or Budwesier sold weed none of these guys would have a problem with it
Total waste of time
Until Marijuana is no longer illegal on the Federal Level it will not be legal in the NFL and it has more to do with anti trust status than anything.
Say what you want but even Roger knows that
Shouldn’t be revisited. Remember when Donte Stallworth was high and killed someone driving his car? Same for Leonard Little.
Oh wait, that’s alcohol. Something completely legal but finitely more destructive that marijuana ever will be.
Well Stephen, you and your Dad should spend a chunk of your change to get the federal laws changed first. Until that happens, it will inhibit any league wide acceptance.
It doesn’t make any sense to me that in one state you can possess and smoke legally, and in another go directly to jail. This is America ….
Here in Florida we have three NFL teams. Players would have a heck of a time filling a prescription … The medical marijuana bill was finally passed last year and the legislature is still fighting over its wording, five months later. They are treating it legislatively like a porn business …. how far from the schools and Churches should the dispensaries be? We have to save the children!
C’mon Stephen, use some of your billions to make America great again … and ONE nation.
.
What a joke…. just cuz you keep getting burned by blunts you want the rules changed
People are saying Jerry this and Nerrybthat but this came from Stephen Jones. He wasn’t saying make it legal he was saying make it better. Is smoking weed better than popping pain pills?? Many people think so. I’m on board with taking a deep dive into an old policy and seeing if there is a better way. Maybe allow certain amounts, prescribed amounts. You don’t have to smoke it, you can take it in all sorts of ways now. It is worth taking a serious look.
And the Chicago Bears want the NFL to re-examine the INTERCEPTION Policy.
I think the up/down vote would be quite different if the Cowboys weren’t involved. But Stephen is right. It’s just hurting “the Shield” to suspend so many good players for doing something 2/3 of their friends and relatives do frequently. The league should get tougher on PED’s and quit testing for marijuana. Of course, if they’re dumb enough to get popped in a traffic stop there still needs to be consequence’s. I quit smoking it years ago because it makes me more introverted than I already am, but I may try it again if I ever need something for extreme pain.
denverscott says:
May 3, 2017 7:36 PM
I’ll tell you what, growing up in the 70s, I don’t know one friend that has addiction issues that didn’t do pot. Not one.
======================================
That’s strange…
Also growing up in the 70s, I don’t know one friend that smoked pot that has addiction issues. Not one.
Smartest thing I ever heard out of the cowboy camp
I agree completely with lewsblues… Pot is ILLEGAL according to the United States of America. Even though there are states that have “legalized” it, doesn’t give everyone the right to smoke it. Should cops be allowed to smoke it? How about firemen/women? How about our troops? Player are role models for children. Given how children are learning from the TV, internet, and video games more that at school, professional athletes should be held to the same standards as the above mentioned heroes. How safe would the game be if players were high while playing the game? Entertaining, yes. Safe, NOT AT ALL!!! Would there be a special IR for players injured while under the influence?
Just in case Zeke gets caught rolling doobies down the road. It’s not a matter of if but rather WHEN for that stupid clown.
the way JERRY JONES is “has ben” acting , YOU’D think the guy OWNS THE NFL.
he’s the only person ” outta 32 ” , who’s voice seems like a thorn in the side” WHAT I SAY GO’S “
Ok Cowboy Haters. What was in the article that was not well thought out or reasonable? Did Steven say we need to change this right away so Randy Gregory can play? No! 29 states have at least medical marijuana laws. Only 6 teams in the NFL are in states without at least that level of acceptance. 5 of those have pending legislation to legalize at least medical marijuana. Yes it’s time for them to study this subject along with the NFLPA.
jerry jones … isn’t GOD
UNTIL the Federal Government changes Marijuana’s Schedule 1 classification to something much lesser, I don’t think the NFL has much choice, even with some states having legal recreational use status.
They will not change the rules.
Maybe you should rethink signing criminals and potheads.
lol @ America
Medical benefits aside, it is a far safer alternative to alcohol which these guys are allowed to consume. When some of these guys consume alcohol, they punch their fiancés in elevators, shoot themselves in the leg in nightclubs, and have an increase propsensity for associated violent acts. Any time there’s a marijuana issue in the NFL, it’s purely a consumption issue with no other incidents involved with it. Coincidence? Don’t think so. Sure it’s not legal in all states, but the NFLs dated policy does need to be scrutinized because it is not effective and as more states pass legalization to some degree, the league will have to change its stance. Time evolve NFL, and the sooner the better.
Too many ignorant critics on here that probably think its perfectly fine to drink and get wasted. Do your research first before you comment on marijuana! If you drink alcohol but have issues with MEDICINAL marijuana then your a hypocrite and need some education. Yes..alcohol is legal but yet very distructive and yet this medicinal plant that does more healing than harm remains illegal. Its time to legalize it at the federal level!
Please tell us that you’re a Jets fan and not a fan of the somewhat more pleasing Giants. Anyway, your comparison of a cop on the beat and an airline pilot to a football player is a perfect example of false equivalence. Not only are you comparing on duty cops and pilots to football players, but both have the public’s safety at stake during the performance of their duties, not so football players. Further, there are well documented accounts of both cops and pilots getting a bit carried away imbibing in various substances while off duty. To wit, as I recall, a Queens officer killed a citizen while drunk driving jsut last week.
Sorry, you’re wrong. Jones has been saying the policy should be changed long before Gregory failed his drug test. Marijuana laws in this country are old and archaic. It’s okay to hand out dangerous opiates, but smoke a little weed and you’re suspended?? Yeah let’s stay in the old mindset which began back when the government started the “evil weed” campaign, which coincidently was spearheaded by William Randolph Hearst who had everything to gain from banning pot because his lumber empire would of been ruined. Yeah let’s continue in that dumb way of thinking.
Smoking doobies helps JJ with the face pain from his plastic surgeries.
Ezekiel Elliott must be high again!
my dad is 81. 5 yrs ago at our hunting camp he got high. the next morning he felt much better and in the yrs since he is off of all meds but his blood pressure pills. smokes every night before bed. i`m just sayin…
“Hey kids… if you spoke weed like me, you can grow up to be a football player too!”
Can’t believe how uninformed and/or ignorant some of you are on this. Would be a very good alternative to a lot of things these guys could be doing. Wake up
I like any ideas that don’t suspend guys. I don’t care what they do in their spare time.
I can’t believe I have to say this, but this is a comically bad comparison. NFL players are out there playing an extremely physical game for our entertainment. The first priority of police officers and airline pilots is to ensure public safety. It’s not an issue of money, it’s an issue of specific responsibilities. This goes for doctors and nurses too. Those charged with ensuring public safety can’t have their judgment impaired even slightly by any substance because that puts lives at risk. You can say it’s unfair but when you sign up to protect people that’s just something you have to deal with and it will never change. A cop going to work buzzed could get someone killed, but nobody is going to be hurt by an NFL player smoking some weed.
“that’s a shocker. not a coincidence that Cowboys players have lost more games to suspension in violation of the marijuana policy than any other team in the NFL. ”
Really? Is there data to back that up or are you just lying?
At the very least, the league could quietly stop testing for it. Don’t tell anyone; let them worry about testing positive. That way they’re not condoning or approving of it’s use.
Weed is great. It makes everything better and more adults should use it more often . I start my day with a berry/pineapple/male smoothie and a strong AF sativa with coffee in the morning. By mid day it’s time for a balenced hybrid for weight training to really trigger that mind/body connection. I follow that up with an indica and dinner. Sure I’m half lit all day, but it quells my homicidal rage.
People who say it’s ok for pain relief but not for fun are also looking for ways to give people the clap without getting laid.
The fans can watch the game and drink until they puke their guts out and then drive home home hammered but OMFG, it’s just wrong if the players want to burn one after the game.
If Jerruh Jones had his way, Michael Irvin and Nate Newton would be in charge of overseeing the drug policy in the NFL, so that no one would ever be suspended for drug use, and Ray Rice and Josh Brown would be in charge of overseeing the domestic abuse cases, so they could protect the players in those cases.
Let’s face it, folks. Jones and many other owners really don’t care what the players do as long as they play well. That’s the bottom line in the NFL. If the 53rd player on the roster does something like use drugs or abuse his wife, he’ll be gone. If a star player does it, he “deserves another chance” because the teams “consider him part of the family and care about him”.
Give me a break.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again — put a keg of beer next to the bench and hand the players joints when they leave the locker room heading for the field for all I care. And let them do cocaine at halftime if they want, too. I honestly don’t care anymore.
We all know most of the players are using some kind of drug whether it’s prescription pain killers, booze, PED’s or some other drug to get them high. So why pretend it isn’t happening when we all know the truth?
Here’s where I am on all of this. I don’t care what happens to them after their careers are over. If they want to take steroids so they can weigh 350 lbs and run a 4.5 40, let them. I am sick of all the constant barrage of all of this. It has lessened my enjoyment of the game by leaps and bounds. And if they start having physical problems when they are in their 40’s and shorten their lives by 20 years or so, I couldn’t care less about that either. It’s their choice, just like it’s race car drivers’ choice to drive 200 mph bumper-to-bumper around an oval track and risk their lives.
So Jerruh, I hope you get your way and the NFL takes away all the penalties for all of this stuff. Just let them play and do what they want on their own time. Because I couldn’t care less anymore.
I would bet that those friends also did alcohol. To link marijuana as a “gateway” drug to harder drugs, without also including alcohol is totally asinine.
In fact there are many drug addicts that never did marijuana. Nearly every addict of every drug will tell you that alcohol had an influence on their decisions.
I ask you this?
Which drug kills more people every year?
A) Alcohol
B) Marijuana
Which drug destroys more families every year?
A) Alcohol
B) Marijuana
Which drug causes more health problems?
A) Alcohol
B) Marijuana
Which drugs kills more innocent children each year?
A) Alcohol
B) Marijuana
Which drug are you permitted to sit in an NFL locker room and enjoy after a victory?
A) Alcohol
B) Marijuana
If you need dope or alcohol to make it through the day then you have some serious mental and character issues….it’s not that difficult…
When they just missed the playoffs the year before last, Jones said he wanted more teams in the playoffs.
That was then, this is now.
Jerrah just trying to protect Zeke, dats all.
Id be more concerned with one n done with the #1 “seed”
“not a coincidence that Cowboys players have lost more games to suspension in violation of the marijuana policy than any other team in the NFL. Pretty transparent motivation there.”
Any other team? Really? Proof?
jtbaudendistel says:
May 3, 2017 6:57 PM
Sacrifice your body and mind to entertain us as we eat hot wings and drink beers. Swallow pain killers with real life addictive side effects… But don’t puff a little pot because that might relax you, help with pain management, and give you the munchies. It’s 2017 right?
———————————————————————
For $1mil+ per year – my ass would be out there with them. 99% of NFL players wouldn’t make $1 million in their LIFETIME if it wasn’t for football. So make sure your little violin is on mute before you come with that nonsense.
Is Leon Lett consulting on this?
On a day when the Patriots are working out Mays (drug suspension), and teams including the Packers, Jets, Redskins, Ravens and Rams all have people on suspension, the haters continue to focus not on the fact that the suspensions are stupid but that Jones is working to change it.
Jerruh also wants the sexual assault policy dropped. lol
Are you kidding? These players aren’t smoking weed to help with “pain management.” Get out of here with that idiocy.
Why do people need to smoke weed or drink alcohol to feel good about themselves?
Fact is, and continues to be, Marijuana is still a safer form pain relief over all the controlled substances that the medical community peddles. Alcohol is also more addictive, has more health risk and is potentially more lethal as well. Mr. Goodell’s comments that it is “addictive and unhealthy” are political grand standing and completely false. There are zero reasons that it shouldn’t be legal and regulated similarly to alcohol.
Get your Cowboy Chronic only sold at Cowboys Staduim 75 indica /25 sativa
Marijuana is still illegal in every state under Federal law. Until such time it is made legal by a change at the Federal level, the NFL should do nothing. Obey the law.
xballhawkx : The fact is marijuana has never been proven to be effective at pain relief and a recent study has shown cannabis actually shuts down the body’s natural pain inhibitor neurons and will make pain even worse. Marijuana most certainly is addictive and unhealthy despite the avalanche of junk science being peddled by its advocates. If you want it legalized for recreational purposes that is another discussion, however if that is what some states decide they should punish anyone caught driving under the influence of marijuana the same as they do drunk drivers.
You bozos need to stop with the Reefer Madness nonsense. That movie was nothing more than propaganda.
It is smart for the NFL to float this idea out now if nothing else to gauge the public’s interest. I’m sure marijuana has some medicinal purposes against CTE among other injuries… The trick is not to scare away current sponsors or the fans. Truth be told…. I think marijuana should be taken off the NFL list of prohibited drugs anyway. The country, as a whole, is moving towards legalization… Oregon, Washington and Colorado are each taking in well over $100 million per year in tax revenue… it is only a matter of time before marijuana is legal in most states anyway….
mmack66: YOU bozos need to stop peddling junk science and accusing anyone of “reefer madness” who’s skeptical of your claims. Fact is weed is simply not very effective at treating pain or the multitude of other ailments you and the rest of the marijuana snake oil salesmen keep ranting about.