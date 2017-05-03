Derrick Henry shows up in good shape to Titans’ workouts

Titans running back Derrick Henry took a little criticism for missing the start of the Titans’ offseason workouts, but he’s there now and looking good.
Henry’s position coach, Sylvester Croom, said Henry stayed home while taking classes as he works on his degree at Alabama, and when he made it to the Titans’ facility yesterday it was clear he had been working out on his own.
“He looks great, is moving well and seems to be in very good shape for this time of the year,” Croom said of Henry. “It’s obvious he’s been doing a whole lot of work in the time he’s been away. There is no problem with Derrick. The guy was in school, he is here now, and he is working. So we are moving forward from there.”
Workouts at this time of year are strictly voluntary, but the vast majority of players attend. Henry got a late start, but he’s there now, and the team seems fine with it.
Good. We’ll need you and Demarco all season long. Go Titans!
If he’s got the discipline to take classes to get his degree I’m sure he’s got the discipline to work out.
I think the Titans and Chargers could make some noise this year.
Love Derrick Henry. Guy is a beast.
I’m always glad to hear that a guy is using his free time to work on his college degree, and not, for example, involved in a fracas outside a strip club at 3 AM.
I smell something good in Nashville now, Stanley Cup and Lombardi Trophy, ya baby !!!
One of my favorite players, wish he was on my team. Good for him trying to finish his degree as well, he should be applauded.
Hope he had a monster year, outside my Pats, I’ll be rooting for Tenn from afar.
They have actual degrees at UA?
I love it!!!!!! We now have reports that a PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE shows up in shape for camp.
Voluntary my a$$
Wow, congratulations for doing your job??
If anyone has a problem with a guy missing VOLUNTARY workouts to work on his classes to finish his degree they need to have their head examined.
If I were an NFL player, I’d spend the entire offseason getting myself in shape.
Sad when it’s news that a multi-million-dollar professional athlete isn’t a slacker full of cheeseburgers and excuses.
So the media tried making a story of Henry not being there when in reality the team knew where he was, because he was finishing classes. You know, just a little bit of investigative journalism could have brought you to that information when the Titans camp first started. But then again, that would have required actual work and not just putting your own little spin on a local reporters work
If true ..the fact that Henry was in classes to finish up his degree certainly provides an excuse for not being part of ” voluntary ”
workouts. In addition any ” leak ” or comment that was issued by the
coaches or front office, questioning Henry’s absence, was inappropriate and hypocritical.
Good that he showed up in better shape. He will definetly need it that we he can go and average 2 yards rushing instead of 1 against that Dominant Jaguars Defense …. #JagNationRules
I need a job that pays 7 figures where anything outside of what you do during lunch is “voluntary”.
NFLPA love that TV money while you still got it.
Good for Henry for trying to finish his degree and continue to be educated. Football can be taken away just like that, but an education can never be taken.