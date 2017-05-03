Derrick Henry shows up in good shape to Titans’ workouts

Titans running back Derrick Henry took a little criticism for missing the start of the Titans’ offseason workouts, but he’s there now and looking good.
Henry’s position coach, Sylvester Croom, said Henry stayed home while taking classes as he works on his degree at Alabama, and when he made it to the Titans’ facility yesterday it was clear he had been working out on his own.
“He looks great, is moving well and seems to be in very good shape for this time of the year,” Croom said of Henry. “It’s obvious he’s been doing a whole lot of work in the time he’s been away. There is no problem with Derrick. The guy was in school, he is here now, and he is working. So we are moving forward from there.”
Workouts at this time of year are strictly voluntary, but the vast majority of players attend. Henry got a late start, but he’s there now, and the team seems fine with it.
Good. We’ll need you and Demarco all season long. Go Titans!
Love Derrick Henry. Guy is a beast.
I’m always glad to hear that a guy is using his free time to work on his college degree, and not, for example, involved in a fracas outside a strip club at 3 AM.
I smell something good in Nashville now, Stanley Cup and Lombardi Trophy, ya baby !!!
One of my favorite players, wish he was on my team. Good for him trying to finish his degree as well, he should be applauded.
Hope he had a monster year, outside my Pats, I’ll be rooting for Tenn from afar.
They have actual degrees at UA?
I love it!!!!!! We now have reports that a PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE shows up in shape for camp.
Voluntary my a$$
Wow, congratulations for doing your job??
If anyone has a problem with a guy missing VOLUNTARY workouts to work on his classes to finish his degree they need to have their head examined.
If I were an NFL player, I’d spend the entire offseason getting myself in shape.
Sad when it’s news that a multi-million-dollar professional athlete isn’t a slacker full of cheeseburgers and excuses.