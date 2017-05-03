Derrick Henry shows up in good shape to Titans’ workouts

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2017, 5:18 AM EDT

Titans running back Derrick Henry took a little criticism for missing the start of the Titans’ offseason workouts, but he’s there now and looking good.

Henry’s position coach, Sylvester Croom, said Henry stayed home while taking classes as he works on his degree at Alabama, and when he made it to the Titans’ facility yesterday it was clear he had been working out on his own.

“He looks great, is moving well and seems to be in very good shape for this time of the year,” Croom said of Henry. “It’s obvious he’s been doing a whole lot of work in the time he’s been away. There is no problem with Derrick. The guy was in school, he is here now, and he is working. So we are moving forward from there.”

Workouts at this time of year are strictly voluntary, but the vast majority of players attend. Henry got a late start, but he’s there now, and the team seems fine with it.