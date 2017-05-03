 Skip to content

Eagles cut a couple of guys to make room for rookies

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 3, 2017, 8:46 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Eagles needed to clear out some room for undrafted rookie signings, and one of the guys they cut sounds like the word he probably said when he got the news.

According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, the Eagles have waived-injured defensive tackle Aziz Shittu and wide receiver Dom Williams.

Shittu was an undrafted rookie out of Stanford who spent last year on the practice squad.

With the moves, the Eagles have eight open roster spots to fill.

1 Response to “Eagles cut a couple of guys to make room for rookies”
  1. dryzzt23 says: May 3, 2017 9:26 AM

    The key to success in any job or career is to make yourself indespensable.
    Clearly neither of these players did anything to impress the Iggles during the offseason.

