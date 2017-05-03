Eagles cut a couple of guys to make room for rookies

The Eagles needed to clear out some room for undrafted rookie signings, and one of the guys they cut sounds like the word he probably said when he got the news.
According to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News, the Eagles have waived-injured defensive tackle Aziz Shittu and wide receiver Dom Williams.
Shittu was an undrafted rookie out of Stanford who spent last year on the practice squad.
With the moves, the Eagles have eight open roster spots to fill.
Neither of these players did anything to impress during the offseason.
As a close friend of the organization one must wonder what the Kendricks asking price is (3rd rounder, maybe Kyle Fuller?) and also what they are going to do with Ryan “Shards of Glass” Mathews
