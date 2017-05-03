Eric Decker says he’ll “easily” be ready for camp

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT

Jets wide receiver Eric Decker had hip and shoulder surgeries after being placed on injured reserve last year and there were reports that he might not be ready to go in time for the start of the season as a result.

It looks like that was an overly negative outlook for Decker’s recovery. Decker said Tuesday that he “was surprised” to see those reports and that he’ll “easily” be ready in time for training camp.

“My health is good. I’m back and I’m doing everything right now,” Decker said, via Newsday. “There are no [structural] issues. I’m just getting my strength back. But as far as everything else, I’m a full go.”

In addition to speculation about his health, Decker’s spot on the roster has also come up for discussion. The Jets have rid themselves of many veterans this offseason and Decker’s name has come up as a possible addition to that group. The Jets added two more receivers in the draft, but Decker said he’s only worrying about how hard he works because “everything else takes care of itself.”