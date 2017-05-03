Ezekiel Elliott becomes first rookie to lead NFL players in merchandise sales

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott made a big splash on the field in 2016. He did even better away from it, when it comes to merchandising.

According to the NFL Players Association, Elliott became the first rookie to lead all players in merchandise sales for the year starting March 1, 2016 and ending February 28, 2017.

Coming in at No. 2 was another rookie, and another Cowboy: Quarterback Dak Prescott. Rounding out the top 10 were Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

The full list can be seen here.

Elliott moved merchandise despite being the focal point of a still-pending Personal Conduct Policy investigation regarding allegations of domestic violence from last July. The situation lingered throughout the season, with still no official resolution by the league.