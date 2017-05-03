 Skip to content

Ezekiel Elliott becomes first rookie to lead NFL players in merchandise sales

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT
Getty Images

Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott made a big splash on the field in 2016. He did even better away from it, when it comes to merchandising.

According to the NFL Players Association, Elliott became the first rookie to lead all players in merchandise sales for the year starting March 1, 2016 and ending February 28, 2017.

Coming in at No. 2 was another rookie, and another Cowboy: Quarterback Dak Prescott. Rounding out the top 10 were Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.

The full list can be seen here.

Elliott moved merchandise despite being the focal point of a still-pending Personal Conduct Policy investigation regarding allegations of domestic violence from last July. The situation lingered throughout the season, with still no official resolution by the league.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, New York Giants, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
13 Responses to “Ezekiel Elliott becomes first rookie to lead NFL players in merchandise sales”
  1. thrifty says: May 3, 2017 12:29 PM

    How sad. Who, in their right mind, would look up to this clown?

  2. sportoficionado says: May 3, 2017 12:33 PM

    Five Cowboys in the top 15 is impressive–say what you will but Cowboys Nation puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to supporting the team. Oh and Zeke is a beast.

  3. tinkletinkleonyourstar says: May 3, 2017 12:33 PM

    Assault

  4. hawksfansince77 says: May 3, 2017 12:35 PM

    In all fairness, his jersey is a halvsie…half off price, so.

  5. nyfootballgiants says: May 3, 2017 12:38 PM

    Its interesting, but wouldn’t you think that this would be a more common occurrence?

    I mean – if you are a fan of a team, how many Tom Brady, Aaron Rodger, etc jerseys can you own? But a new player in the league? You might not have that one – so you would be more inclined to get one – if he payed for your team

  6. rogcar2 says: May 3, 2017 12:38 PM

    “Beats By Zeke” is a big seller…

  7. eazeback says: May 3, 2017 12:42 PM

    dude balls hard…just keep ur hands off ladies tops in public

  8. getakluwe says: May 3, 2017 12:48 PM

    Shows that hurting women gets you merch sales and can get you elected president (even if you lose by 3 million votes).

  9. ariani1985 says: May 3, 2017 12:49 PM

    Notice that no Packer players made the list!

  10. seabrawk12 says: May 3, 2017 12:50 PM

    I wonder if the girl who had her shirt “adjusted” by Ezekiel has one of his jerseys?

  11. cueghost says: May 3, 2017 12:51 PM

    Alright haters… Line up.

  12. pittsburgh84 says: May 3, 2017 12:51 PM

    Borntrade must not have been able to turn around merch on a new player. The league was the only place to get it.

  13. factschecker says: May 3, 2017 12:53 PM

    WOW! Dallas fans love their jerseys. #1, #2, #4 #12 (Witten) and #15 (Romo). That’s remarkable. 5 in the top 50 jersey sales and they are all inside the top 15.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!