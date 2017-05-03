Ezekiel Elliott becomes first rookie to lead NFL players in merchandise sales

Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott made a big splash on the field in 2016. He did even better away from it, when it comes to merchandising.
According to the NFL Players Association, Elliott became the first rookie to lead all players in merchandise sales for the year starting March 1, 2016 and ending February 28, 2017.
Coming in at No. 2 was another rookie, and another Cowboy: Quarterback Dak Prescott. Rounding out the top 10 were Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant, Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and Panthers quarterback Cam Newton.
The full list can be seen here.
Elliott moved merchandise despite being the focal point of a still-pending Personal Conduct Policy investigation regarding allegations of domestic violence from last July. The situation lingered throughout the season, with still no official resolution by the league.
How sad. Who, in their right mind, would look up to this clown?
Five Cowboys in the top 15 is impressive–say what you will but Cowboys Nation puts its money where its mouth is when it comes to supporting the team. Oh and Zeke is a beast.
Assault
In all fairness, his jersey is a halvsie…half off price, so.
Its interesting, but wouldn’t you think that this would be a more common occurrence?
I mean – if you are a fan of a team, how many Tom Brady, Aaron Rodger, etc jerseys can you own? But a new player in the league? You might not have that one – so you would be more inclined to get one – if he payed for your team
“Beats By Zeke” is a big seller…
dude balls hard…just keep ur hands off ladies tops in public
Shows that hurting women gets you merch sales and can get you elected president (even if you lose by 3 million votes).
Notice that no Packer players made the list!
I wonder if the girl who had her shirt “adjusted” by Ezekiel has one of his jerseys?
Alright haters… Line up.
Borntrade must not have been able to turn around merch on a new player. The league was the only place to get it.
WOW! Dallas fans love their jerseys. #1, #2, #4 #12 (Witten) and #15 (Romo). That’s remarkable. 5 in the top 50 jersey sales and they are all inside the top 15.