Gary Barnidge pausing search for new team, may visit Jags and Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT

Tight end Gary Barnidge visited with the Bills on Wednesday and his next stop will be to see several colts, but he won’t be in Indianapolis.

Barnidge is pausing his search for a new team and going to Louisville for this weekend’s Kentucky Derby. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that once Barnidge is done watching the ponies, he may visit with the Jaguars and Panthers.

The Panthers were Barnidge’s first NFL stop after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2008 draft and he spent four years in Carolina before moving on to Cleveland. He played in all but one game during his time with the Panthers, but didn’t get much work as a receiver with 18 catches over that span.

He would give Cam Newton another weapon on offense after the arrival of running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Chris Godwin in the draft. Carolina has Greg Olsen at tight end as well, of course, while Jacksonville currently has Marcedes Lewis and Mychal Rivera at the top of their depth chart. Barnidge has shown more as a receiver the last couple of years, which might be appealing as they try to build up a team that can win now.