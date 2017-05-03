Gary Barnidge visiting the Bills today

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 3, 2017, 8:53 AM EDT

The Bills don’t have a General Manager at the moment, but they’ve managed to line up a visit with a guy coach Sean McDermott knows already.

According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, former Browns tight end Gary Barnidge is visiting the Bills today.

Barnidge’s last two years in Carolina coincided with McDermott’s first two there, so there’s some familiarity. (And for what it’s worth, Bills G.M. candidate Brandon Beane goes back even farther with Barnidge, having been with the Panthers when he was drafted in 2008.)

The 31-year-old Barnidge been a good option in the passing game, but once the Browns traded up to take Miami’s David Njoku with their third first-round pick last week, he became obsolete.