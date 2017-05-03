Giants to Eli Manning: Focus on performing, not Davis Webb

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 7:34 AM EDT

The Giants drafted quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of the draft and General Manager Jerry Reese said he hopes Webb can “learn the pro game” behind Eli Manning for two or three years before possibly succeeding him as the team’s starter.

Part of that learning process will come from watching Manning go about his business, but that’s about as much as the Giants want Manning involved in Webb’s growth. Coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday that Manning’s first, second, third and only focus should be on his game.

“Eli needs to do his job. He needs to focus on getting ready to go out and play at a high level this year and being a good teammate like he always is,” McAdoo said, via NJ.com. “I’m sure the young guy is going to have some questions for him, but it’s not Eli’s job to get anybody ready to play this season and it’s not Eli’s job to go out and develop another quarterback. That’s not in his job description. His job is to prepare and perform.”

It’s pretty good advice for Manning if he wants to continue as the starter in Jersey. Manning’s performance will dictate how much desire there is to see Webb get his chance to run the offense and an uptick from last year will keep the urgency on a low boil.