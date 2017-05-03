Giants to Eli Manning: Focus on performing, not Davis Webb

The Giants drafted quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of the draft and General Manager Jerry Reese said he hopes Webb can “learn the pro game” behind Eli Manning for two or three years before possibly succeeding him as the team’s starter.
Part of that learning process will come from watching Manning go about his business, but that’s about as much as the Giants want Manning involved in Webb’s growth. Coach Ben McAdoo said Tuesday that Manning’s first, second, third and only focus should be on his game.
“Eli needs to do his job. He needs to focus on getting ready to go out and play at a high level this year and being a good teammate like he always is,” McAdoo said, via NJ.com. “I’m sure the young guy is going to have some questions for him, but it’s not Eli’s job to get anybody ready to play this season and it’s not Eli’s job to go out and develop another quarterback. That’s not in his job description. His job is to prepare and perform.”
It’s pretty good advice for Manning if he wants to continue as the starter in Jersey. Manning’s performance will dictate how much desire there is to see Webb get his chance to run the offense and an uptick from last year will keep the urgency on a low boil.
If the Giants hit on Webb, 3 of the 4 NFC East QB’s were draft 3 round or after.
I don’t think Webb will ever be a good starting NFL QB . As for Eli I think he will just continue his decline , he was so bad last year the coaching staff actually hid Eli Manning within the offense over the last 7-8 games.
How mentally fragile must Eli be that he has to be told this? The Bears had to say the same thing to Glennon!
Even my car knows, “Objects in rearview mirror are closer than they appear.”
At least the headline is only slightly misleading.
Webb replacing Manning during the 2017 season due to Eli’s performance? I doubt we’ll see that this season.
I happen to think it’s pretty good advice to the other QBs who might start believing their own press that they’re Eli’s heir. Davis Webb, Geno, whomever, watch and learn from Eli but don’t pester him.
Good job from McAdoo who I’ve been pretty critical of. The media loves to act like Eli was the sole problem with that offense last season. He wasn’t.
They also love to act like some third round project QB who needs a lot of work is the heir apparent. Focus on winning the backup spot first and let Eli focus on ripping defenses apart with Marshall, Odell, Sheppard and now Eazy E.
Eli has 2 rings and a boat load of money, I doubt he feels threatened by David Webb.
He should feel threatened. What you don’t think Brady feels threatened by Garropolo? If you don’t feel threatened by your potential replacement at your job then you’ll soon be replaced.
Davis Webb will never be the thrower Eli is, but Webb is about as extraverted and out spoken as they come. Eli has never had to deal with that type of pain in your ass talking 24/7 backup qb..
trust me, eli nor brady feel threatenes by webb or garroplo, it does motivate them to show the coaches what fools they were for drafting them tho
trust me davis webb is about as RAW as they come. No Feet nor anticipation on quick strike routes