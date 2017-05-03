Heap family honors daughter with #HugsFromHollyDay

Tragedy struck the family of former NFL tight end Todd Heap last month, when three-year-old Holly died after accidentally being struck by her father’s truck at their home. The Heap family has dedicated Wednesday, May 3 to her memory.
It’s known as #HugsFromHollyDay, and the family has three requests. First, wear pink in Holly’s honor. Second, share hugs and spread joy and love through “random acts of heartfelt kindness” for those in your community.
“Smile more,” the Heap family urges. “Compliment somebody. Write a kind note. Share treats (or chicken nuggets). Do a free lemonade stand. Leave a bigger tip than usual. Pay for the person behind you in the drive-thru. Donate a book in Holly’s honor. Turn up the music and dance… the list is endless. Be creative!”
Third, capture images of the acts of spreading joy and post them with the #HugsFromHollyDay hashtag.
If you’re not specifically sure what you can or should do, consider making a donation to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Holly Heap Memorial Fund.
We continue to keep the Heap family in our thoughts and prayers as they struggle to adjust without Holly.
Touching story. Continued prayers for strength and comfort to the Heap family.
Tradjedy or not, Heap should be in jail. Accidents can be avoided.
Glad he’s trying to make something positive come out of this terrible tragedy. Probably the only way to live with that kind of pain.
Geezus.. lol. I butchered the word “Tragedy”. Throw me in with him.
FYI the Heaps funded a pediatric wing in a Baltimore hospital several years ago- class act and good people – our arch rival Steelers were among the first to tweet out support – for all the trash talk much respect
This is just a horrible story that as a parent just breaks your heart. If anything is to be learned here, is that small children always need to be accounted for. I know a guy that ran his young son over with his tractor. The boy ran out of the house to see his dad, who had no idea the son was right behind him. Luckily in this case the boy did not die but spent several weeks in the hospital. So everyone please be aware of small children, even if you think they are safe inside, just take the time and make sure to check.
Today would have been Holly’s 4th birthday, they didn’t just “designate” today as “Hugs From Holly” Day. Continuing to pray for their family ❤
Can you give my wife a lift to the store?
This is cute but ultimately a lot of meaningless fluff.
If you really want to address the tragedy, you raise awareness of how to make your kids safer from the kinds of accident that took her life.
The guy who said that Heap should be in jail should have his account deleted. Disgrace.
Class Act….way to go Ravens!
I have to admire the family’s strength. Really, how do you go forward after something like this? I wish them the best.
Let’s not pretend that Heap has ZERO accountability in his daughter’s death. Maybe they should have included: Don’t be in such a rush and keep an eye on toddler. Let’s not pretend this accidental tragedy could have been totally avoided if Heap were more competent.