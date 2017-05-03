Heap family honors daughter with #HugsFromHollyDay

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 10:13 AM EDT

Tragedy struck the family of former NFL tight end Todd Heap last month, when three-year-old Holly died after accidentally being struck by her father’s truck at their home. The Heap family has dedicated Wednesday, May 3 to her memory.

It’s known as #HugsFromHollyDay, and the family has three requests. First, wear pink in Holly’s honor. Second, share hugs and spread joy and love through “random acts of heartfelt kindness” for those in your community.

“Smile more,” the Heap family urges. “Compliment somebody. Write a kind note. Share treats (or chicken nuggets). Do a free lemonade stand. Leave a bigger tip than usual. Pay for the person behind you in the drive-thru. Donate a book in Holly’s honor. Turn up the music and dance… the list is endless. Be creative!”

Third, capture images of the acts of spreading joy and post them with the #HugsFromHollyDay hashtag.

If you’re not specifically sure what you can or should do, consider making a donation to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Holly Heap Memorial Fund.

We continue to keep the Heap family in our thoughts and prayers as they struggle to adjust without Holly.