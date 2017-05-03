Jaguars say drafting Leonard Fournette was a win-now move

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT

The Jaguars haven’t had a winning record or a playoff berth in 10 years, and they think it’s time to change that.

Jacksonville General Manager Dave Caldwell says that the decision to use the fourth overall pick on running back Leonard Fournette was about making the Jaguars a better team immediately.

“Leonard’s a guy we think can come in & make an immediate impact, we’re in a ‘win now’ mode as we should be,” Caldwell said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

The Jaguars have gone 3-13, 5-11, 3-13, 4-12, 2-14 and 5-11 in the last six seasons, so it would be nice to think they can win now. But that may not be a realistic expectation. The Jaguars are a lot more than one player away, and the track record of teams that try to rebuild around highly drafted running backs isn’t great. It would be a big surprise if the Jaguars are a winning team in 2017.