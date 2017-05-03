Jaguars say drafting Leonard Fournette was a win-now move

The Jaguars haven’t had a winning record or a playoff berth in 10 years, and they think it’s time to change that.
Jacksonville General Manager Dave Caldwell says that the decision to use the fourth overall pick on running back Leonard Fournette was about making the Jaguars a better team immediately.
“Leonard’s a guy we think can come in & make an immediate impact, we’re in a ‘win now’ mode as we should be,” Caldwell said on SiriusXM NFL Radio.
The Jaguars have gone 3-13, 5-11, 3-13, 4-12, 2-14 and 5-11 in the last six seasons, so it would be nice to think they can win now. But that may not be a realistic expectation. The Jaguars are a lot more than one player away, and the track record of teams that try to rebuild around highly drafted running backs isn’t great. It would be a big surprise if the Jaguars are a winning team in 2017.
“Welcome to the team, Leonard! Time to meet your offensive line.”
“Uh guys… this is just 2 sleds, someone’s pet dog that is missing 3 legs, and 2 Fatheads.”
“Ready to win?!? Go Jags!”
“…”
As a close friend of the organization it is well-known that this report is out to get Floridians to buy into season tickets.
Haha, win now move! What, 8 games? Last year you weren’t a team that was knocking on the door. Having a “win now” and not “we sucked and need to rebuild properly” attitude will bite you in the butt down the road.
If Fournette and their FA signings pan out, it wouldn’t be that much of a surprise. They only need to win 4 more games to be a “winning” team. The Texans have no 2017-ready QB, the Colts have one of the most overrated QBs of all time, and the Titans are just above where the Jags are. 9-7 wins the division again. So I don’t think they’re all that far away.
Robert Kraft here; you guys did it because you’re jealous of us Pats. I get it, I’m OK with the envy as long you kiss my tuchas.
When Irsay decided to suck for Luck I don’t think he envisioned losing to Houston for two years in a row and then having Hou, Ten and Jax all being better then them the year after.
Caldwell needs to stop talking – this sort of comment doesn’t help Fournette or the team in any way
So they usually use their 1st rounder to get worse?
That explains a lot.
Win now? Is he going to carry the ball 55-65 times a game? Going to have to do that seeing they don’t have a quarterback.
Makes sense. At his age, Tom Coughlin doesn’t even buy green bananas.
Ruha Nuggetcrusher says:
May 3, 2017 5:33 PM
Welcome to a problem 24 other NFL teams have.
Then why is Doug Marrone your head coach
All the trolling aside…..he will make the team better. They have to find out if they surround Bortles with enough talent can he lead them to more wins. With his rookie deal expiring soon Jags need to see if he is worth a big contract. Wish he was on my team.
Barry Sanders was without question the greatest rb I’ve ever seen. Dynamic, impossible to tackle, so deadly in the open field he would shred defenses by shear force of will. He made the playoffs 5 times in ten years and never made it past the second round. I doubt fournette will be able to get the jags anywhere close to the playoffs, even in a horrid division. RBs aren’t that important, unless you have them on your fantasy team.
Well people can talk negative about the Jaguars all they want to, but their Defense will surely stop other teams from scoring as much. The Offense will be a lot better this year. You watch and see!!! They will win the AFC South.
Welcome to a problem 24 other NFL teams have.
You ain’t joking!
Jaguars + Win = Oxymoron
They lost ten games last year by seven points or less.
Not as far fetched as people think that the Jags might be pretty good in 2017…..
Um, Blake Bortles is your QB. Win now, not going to happen.