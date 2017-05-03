Jamaal Charles’ role in Denver? “Come in and compete”

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 9:31 AM EDT

New Broncos running back Jamaal Charles had plenty of things to say during his introductory conference call with the Denver media. On the most important topic — what will your role be with the team? — he had no insight.

“They just told me to come in and compete,” Charles said. “I really don’t know until the game comes. I’m just happy to be on the team.”

Charles nevertheless provided a glimpse into what he believes he’ll be doing, based on his strengths.

“I just want to use my abilities to help and catch it out the backfield,” Charles said. “I run screens really well, being patient, running routes out the backfield. That’s kind of been a part of my game the last couple years. I like [Mike] McCoy, the offensive coordinator, and what he did in San Diego and now being back with the Broncos. I’ve seen what his vision is and I see what my vision is — to help the team out of the backfield and catch the ball. That is what my job is. I’m out here to help the team out.”

Whether he can help the team depends on his health and his ability to play like he used to. If Charles can, the Chiefs may have their hands full on October 30 and then on December 31, when they face the Broncos and the former Chief.