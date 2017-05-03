Jaye Howard leaves Chicago without a deal

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 4:26 PM EDT

Free-agent defensive lineman Jaye Howard went to Chicago to visit the Bears. He has now left Chicago without joining the Bears.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Howard passed his physical and received an offer from the Bears. However, he decided to take other visits for now, while still keeping the door open on possibly signing in Chicago.

The fact that Howard passed a physical is significant because the Chiefs released him with the “failed physical” designation. Which further confirms that there’s no magic to the outcome of a physical administered by one team’s doctors.