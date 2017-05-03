Josh McCown wants to start, “give away what I can” to younger QBs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT

The Jets are planning a three-man competition for the starting quarterback job this year with Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg in the mix for the job.

Pitting McCown against a couple of younger players with a job on the line wouldn’t seem to offer the veteran much opportunity or cause to play mentor, but McCown doesn’t see things the same way. McCown said he wants to be the starter, but that he’s also looking forward to sharing what he knows and what he’s experienced with his new teammates.

“You don’t really know something until you have to teach it,” McCown said, via NJ.com. “I want to give away what I can because, ultimately, it will help me be a better player, and it will also help Hack and Bryce.”

McCown added that he believes “you’ll have a different sense of peace” when you try to “make someone else’s journey” a better one by sharing whatever you can.

Hearing that makes it easy to understand why Browns coach Hue Jackson said McCown could have a place on his coaching staff if he decided to end his playing career this year. McCown didn’t make that choice, but the work he does in 2017 should come in handy if he opts to go that route in the future.