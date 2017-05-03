Josh McCown wants to start, “give away what I can” to younger QBs

The Jets are planning a three-man competition for the starting quarterback job this year with Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg in the mix for the job.
Pitting McCown against a couple of younger players with a job on the line wouldn’t seem to offer the veteran much opportunity or cause to play mentor, but McCown doesn’t see things the same way. McCown said he wants to be the starter, but that he’s also looking forward to sharing what he knows and what he’s experienced with his new teammates.
“You don’t really know something until you have to teach it,” McCown said, via NJ.com. “I want to give away what I can because, ultimately, it will help me be a better player, and it will also help Hack and Bryce.”
McCown added that he believes “you’ll have a different sense of peace” when you try to “make someone else’s journey” a better one by sharing whatever you can.
Hearing that makes it easy to understand why Browns coach Hue Jackson said McCown could have a place on his coaching staff if he decided to end his playing career this year. McCown didn’t make that choice, but the work he does in 2017 should come in handy if he opts to go that route in the future.
dude your 50 years old. you are a coach now
McCown is a great backup, good locker room presence, and a solid mentor. His play has slipped and hes always been injury prone. Hes not a bad backup to have to plug in for a few games but hes too old and hasnt adjusted his playing style for his age. He still slings the ball around like hes in his early 20s and plays like hes invincible. Hes neither of those. The only downside is McCown is hands down the best QB on the Jets roster so he has to be under center Week 1. Its not close between the 3.
Career stats aside, the dude has always had a good attitude. Of course, it helps to keep a positive mindset when you realize that you are not the most talented guy on the field but are still getting paid like a Wall St. banker!
At a certain point veterans shouldnt be competing for a starting job, especially veterans who clearly have seen their better days.
Great character guy! Loved him in NOLA….
the target audience for the starting QB story for the Jets are truly a sad lot…
McCown has always had a lot of character and a good perspective on things. I could see him coaching after what has actually been a pretty good NFL career.