Josh McCown wants to start, “give away what I can” to younger QBs

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 3:15 PM EDT
The Jets are planning a three-man competition for the starting quarterback job this year with Josh McCown, Bryce Petty and Christian Hackenberg in the mix for the job.

Pitting McCown against a couple of younger players with a job on the line wouldn’t seem to offer the veteran much opportunity or cause to play mentor, but McCown doesn’t see things the same way. McCown said he wants to be the starter, but that he’s also looking forward to sharing what he knows and what he’s experienced with his new teammates.

“You don’t really know something until you have to teach it,” McCown said, via NJ.com. “I want to give away what I can because, ultimately, it will help me be a better player, and it will also help Hack and Bryce.”

McCown added that he believes “you’ll have a different sense of peace” when you try to “make someone else’s journey” a better one by sharing whatever you can.

Hearing that makes it easy to understand why Browns coach Hue Jackson said McCown could have a place on his coaching staff if he decided to end his playing career this year. McCown didn’t make that choice, but the work he does in 2017 should come in handy if he opts to go that route in the future.

Eagles pluck Steven Daniels off waivers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 7:36 AM EDT
Getty Images

Linebacker Steven Daniels spent his rookie season on injured reserve and he’ll have to impress a new team if he’s going to make it on the field in his second season.

Daniels was waived by the Redskins earlier this week and will be staying in the NFC East after being claimed by the Eagles on Wednesday.

Daniels was a seventh-round pick last year and saw his season come to an end when he suffered a torn labrum in August. He had 82 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, six sacks and an interception during his final year at Boston College.

Mychal Kendricks, Jordan Hicks and Nigel Bradham are on track to start at linebacker for the Eagles, which would leave Daniels to compete for a backup job along with Kamu Grugier-Hill, Najee Goode, Joe Walker and fifth-round pick Nathan Gerry.

Thursday morning one-liners

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 4, 2017, 7:15 AM EDT
AP

Bills coach Sean McDermott is coming out of the G.M. search with more control than a rookie coach usually gets.

The Dolphins could still use a little more depth up the middle.

The Patriots have put together what could be one of their best secondaries.

Jets legend Joe Namath has thoughts about North Korea, of course.

The Ravens could lament not adding a WR early in the draft.

A look at how the draft could impact the Bengals’ 53-man roster.

We’ll find out if Browns coach Hue Jackson can teach accuracy.

The Steelers continue to skew young with draft picks.

The Texans deny they ignored Jay Cutler’s phone call, even if they should have.

The Colts want to bring a future draft to Indianapolis.

The Jaguars addressed their special teams during the draft, and they did it without burning a third-round pick on a punter instead of Russell Wilson.

The Titans aren’t afraid of small-school players.

Broncos OLB Shane Ray values the leadership of Von Miller.

Former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles has a lot of people in Denver fired up.

Taking a look at the Chargers’ offensive line possibilities.

Raiders RB Marshawn Lynch is already up and running in the offseason program.

The Cowboys may still need to add a QB to the roster.

Giants legend Lawrence Taylor is auctioning off his mini Lombardi Trophy.

Taking a look at the Eagles who were impacted (or not) by draft additions.

Washington was able to find good value during the draft.

The Bears have a rich history of making quarterback deals like the Mitchell Trubisky pick.

A look at the Lions players on the hot seat with recent additions.

The Packers’ draft illustrates that they had a pretty good roster to begin with.

Vikings QB Teddy Bridgewater is sharing workout videos.

And Falcons WR Julio Jones does too.

The Panthers have sent a number of people to Buffalo already this offseason, and the list could be growing.

The Saints will get their first look at their rookies next weekend.

The Buccaneers may have found a keeper late in the draft.

The QB the Cardinals added was an undrafted rookie.

The experts weren’t big fans of the Rams’ draft.

The 49ers are going to add their undrafted rookies today, after clearing some room.

The Seahawks re-signed FB Bradley Cottom.

Darqueze Dennard: It’s a confidence boost to have option picked up

Posted by Josh Alper on May 4, 2017, 7:00 AM EDT
Getty Images

Bengals cornerback Darqueze Dennard was one of the 23 2014 first-round picks to have their fifth-year options exercised before this week’s deadline, although it probably wouldn’t have come as a great surprise to anyone if the decision had gone the other way.

Dennard has yet to play all 16 games in a season, has made just four starts over his first three seasons and reached a career high last season by playing in 30 percent of the team’s defensive snaps. That resume doesn’t scream out for an $8.5 million contract, but that’s what Dennard stands to get in 2018 under the option.

The salary is guaranteed against injury only, so the Bengals could still move on without Dennard before the option year kicks in. The existence of that loophole didn’t do anything to lessen the lift he received from the news.

“Definitely a confidence boost,” Dennard said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “Just thankful for the organization, the Brown family and coaching staff still believing in me. Knowing I can play this game. I’m really grateful. The last three years I haven’t played healthy. Unfortunate injury situations you can’t prepare for. For them to still believe in me and know the capability that I have and flashes I showed here and there means a lot.”

The Bengals likely hope that Dennard’s trajectory plays out in a similar fashion to the one Dre Kirkpatrick followed to start his career. Kirkpatrick didn’t play much over his first three years before moving into the starting lineup in 2015 and playing well enough over the last two years to sign a contract extension this offseason.

Patriots find a trick-shot kicker in Nebraska, of course

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 4, 2017, 6:45 AM EDT
Getty Images

The Patriots have long looked outside the margins for talented football players, and their latest experiment is with a trick-shot kicker who never played college football.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, the Patriots are bringing on Josh Gable for a tryout.

Gable’s been playing for something called the Nebraska Danger of something called the Indoor Football League, and also did a turn in the Spring League in West Virginia earlier this year.

He played international soccer (signing with an Italian team after high school), and has knocked around the fringes of various indoor leagues since coming home. In his spare time, he’s produced a number of trick-shot videos, including one of him nailing the goalpost while kicking from the goal line.

The Patriots are well-covered on special teams with Stephen Gostkowski, but Gable obviously got their attention with his unique skills, and as other players have shown, sometimes the gimmick can be the foot in the door, as quarterback Alex Tanney’s still hanging around with the Titans.

Or maybe Bill Belichick has something up his sleeve, and is thinking about bringing back the drop kick.

Lions still stuck in “early stages” of Stafford contract talks

Posted by Mike Florio on May 4, 2017, 6:20 AM EDT
Getty Images

On the surface, Wednesday’s comment from Lions G.M. Bob Quinn that the franchise and its franchise quarterback are in the “early stages” of contract talks seems like news. But it’s not really new news.

Quinn said the same thing last month.

“We’re in the very early stages of talking to Matthew and his representatives,” Quinn said in the middle of April regarding talks that actually began in February at the Scouting Combine. The only arguable difference? The “very” has been removed from “early stages.”

Regardless of where things currently stand, here’s where they’re heading: Toward a franchise tag of $26.4 million in 2018, if a deal isn’t done before then.

Although Stafford will be making a Glennonesque $16.5 million in 2017, Stafford’s cap number sits at $22 million for this year, which entitles him to a 20-percent raise via the tag in 2018. Ditto for 2019, when he’d be due to make $31.698 million. So if a new deal isn’t done before Stafford completes his current contract and shifts the injury risk back to the team, Stafford should expect $58 million fully guaranteed over the following two seasons as part of a long-term deal.

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins has provided to all other players a clear example of what quarterbacks can do if they’re willing to go year to year. For Stafford, a year-to-year approach means $26.4 million in 2018 then $31.698 million in 2019 and then either a 44-percent raise for a third tag ($45.64 million) or a 20-percent raise for the transition tag ($38 million) or Stafford hits the market unfettered and unrestricted in 2021.

If the Lions want to avoid that scenario, they need to get out of the “early stages” at some point before the end of the 2017 season.

Tony Romo trying to qualify for the U.S. Open

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 4, 2017, 6:16 AM EDT
Getty Images

Just because his job is to talk about the sport doesn’t mean Tony Romo can’t still play it.

Golf, that is.

According to Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Romo has entered a local qualifier for the U.S. Open, and will begin play Monday at Split Rail Links and Golf Club in Aledo, Tex. He started playing again in March, before he announced his retirement.

He’s far from alone in trying to get in the tournament, as 9,485 players have entered, for one of 156 spots in sectional qualifying. If he made it through that tournament, the U.S. Open will be played in his home state of Wisconsin at Erin Hills in June.

Romo advanced to the sectionals in 2010, but withdrew when it conflicted with Cowboys practices. And he had given up competitive golf in recent years because of his back problems.

But now he’s back to the links, if only to prep for future assignments at The Masters while broadcasting for CBS.

Sammy Watkins shows the risks of trading up

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 4, 2017, 6:06 AM EDT
Getty Images

At Clemson, Sammy Watkins was such a sure-thing prospect that he probably would have been a high first-round pick after his freshman year, if not for the NFL’s rule requiring players to be three years out of high school before they can be drafted. When he finally was eligible in 2014, the Bills were so eager to draft him that they traded two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick to move up and get him.

That was a mistake, as it usually is when teams trade up. The draft is just too unpredictable to justify pouring those kinds of resources into any one prospect. The smarter move is to acquire a lot of picks and hope that at least some of them pan out.

When the Bills announced this week that they would not pick up Watkins’ fifth-year option, they were essentially admitting that the move up for Watkins was a mistake. And it was a particularly costly mistake because the Bills probably would have ended up with a better player than Watkins if they had just stayed put at No. 9, rather than moving up to No. 4 to take Watkins: Still on the board at No. 9 was Odell Beckham, who has proven to be a much better receiver than Watkins, not to mention Pro Bowlers Anthony Barr, Taylor Lewan, Aaron Donald, Ryan Shazier, Zack Martin and C.J. Mosley, all of whom went off the board between Pick 9 and Pick 17.

If the Bills didn’t want Beckham for whatever reason, they could have drafted one of those other Pro Bowlers with the ninth overall pick and used their second-round pick to take Allen Robinson or Jarvis Landry, second-round receivers from the 2014 draft who have both out-performed Watkins through the first three seasons of their careers.

If you’re going to give up two first-round picks and a fourth-round pick for one player, you’d better be absolutely certain that one player is going to be far better than the players you could get with the picks you gave up. And in reality, no team is ever absolutely certain. Absolute certainty just isn’t available in the NFL draft.

This isn’t hindsight; I tweeted on draft night in 2014 that the Bills gave up too much for Watkins. That’s not a knock on Watkins, who was a great receiver at Clemson. It’s just the simple reality that trading up in the NFL draft is a big risk, one that usually doesn’t pay off.

Jets claim Alex Balducci off waivers from 49ers

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 4, 2017, 1:28 AM EDT
Getty Images

The New York Jets claimed center Alex Balducci off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

Balducci, who played for former 49ers coach Chip Kelly at Oregon, was converted from defensive line to offense in San Francisco. After being released during cuts in September, he was signed to the 49ers practice squad.

He was promoted to the active roster in December and appeared in two games for the 49ers.

The 49ers waived Balducci in a slew of roster moves on Tuesday that corresponded with the additions of center Tim Barnes and guard Brandon Fusco.

Bob Quinn says early negotiations have begun on new Matthew Stafford contract

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 3, 2017, 11:43 PM EDT
AP

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is set to enter the final year of his contract with the Detroit Lions this fall. And while becoming a free agent is highly unlikely with the Lions’ ability to use the franchise tag, General Manager Bob Quinn is hoping it won’t come to do that.

In an interview with Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on Sirius XM NFL Radio, Quinn said the team has already begun early discussions on a new deal with Stafford’s representatives.

“We’re in the early stages,” Quinn said Wednesday. “It’s really too early to kind of give any update but we’re going through the process. These things don’t happen overnight.

“I feel confident we can get something done.”

Stafford is scheduled to make $16.5 million with the Lions this season. It’s the final year of a five-year deal he signed with Detroit in 2013.

The franchise tag value for quarterbacks this offseason was over $21 million, which will likely provide some sort of a baseline for negotiations between the two sides.

 

No decision yet on whether Caleb Brantley will be charged

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

The stock of Browns defensive lineman Caleb Brantley dropped dramatically after he found himself accused of assault only days before the draft. Cleveland took a conditional flyer on his in round six, making it clear that the team may rescind its rights to him.

As the Browns continue to investigate the matter, so do the authorities. Via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the powers-that-be Gainesville, Florida have yet to decide whether to prosecute the former Gator.

He has not been charged,” Darry Lloyd, spokesman for the State Attorney, told Cabot. “A sworn complaint was received from [the Gainesville police] alleging that he committed the [crime]. The agency is not sure, and it’s our job to review the information they submitted and make a formal charging decision.”

Lloyd added that, while there’s no specific time frame for a decision, it typically takes 45 days to reach a conclusion.

Brantley allegedly punched Florida student Chelsea Austin in the face, rendering her unconscious and “displacing” a tooth. To be repaired, a root canal will be needed.

Brantley’s attorneys contend that the player was “the victim,” and that one of multiple women who were verbally abusing Brantley punched him in the face.

“Mr. Brantley, in reaction to that sudden occurrence, put out his right arm in an attempt to push away his attacker. His hand made contact with her face due to his reflex reaction,” the lawyers claim.

Chelsea Austin’s lawyers disagree.

“Ms. Chelsea Austin was and is the victim of this incident,” they contend. “The initial police report indicated that she struck Mr. Brantley, but that is simply not true.”

The Browns launch a rookie minicamp next week. Even if Brantley isn’t given a contract, he’ll have a letter of protection that will guarantee him both his normal signing bonus and salary in the event he suffers a serious injury during the offseason workouts. If he suffers an injury, then, the Browns will be stuck with paying him for at least this year — even if they later choose to let him go.

It’s possible the Browns left the door open to cutting the cord on Brantley in the event that public reaction was sufficiently intense to require a separation from the player. To date, there has been no significant outcry.

Report: 49ers, fourth-round pick Joe Williams agree to terms

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on May 3, 2017, 8:27 PM EDT
Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have reached an agreement on a deal with fourth-round running back Joe Williams according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

Williams is the first player from the 2017 draft class to reportedly reach a deal with the team that selected them.

Williams was the 121st overall selection in the draft last weekend. He rushed for 1,407 yards and 10 touchdowns for Utah last season in just nine games for the Utes. Williams veraged 99.2 yards rushing in his career and is  Utah’s career-leader for single-game rushing yards (332) and single-season rushing average (156.3). He also had eight 100-yard rushing games in 19 total career games played.

One down. 252 more to go.

Report: Aaron Williams visits with Jaguars

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 8:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

When Doug Marrone opted out of his contract as the Bills’ head coach at the end of the 2014 season, safety Aaron Williams tweeted that he “lost all respect” for Marrone.

In that December 31 tweet, Williams added that he wouldn’t let Marrone’s decision ruin the start of 2015. It doesn’t appear to have closed his mind to the possibility of playing for Marrone again either.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Williams visited with the Jaguars on Wednesday. Williams was released by the Bills earlier this year.

Neck injuries have limited to Williams to 10 games in the last two years and created doubt about his return to the field in 2017, but Williams indicated he wanted to keep playing ahead of his release from Buffalo and Rapoport reports he’s “healthy and ready to play.”

Williams started 28 games for the Bills during Marrone’s two years as their coach. The Jaguars signed Barry Church as a free agent in March, joining Tashaun Gipson on the top line of the depth chart.

Raiders would like to work out a new contract for Derek Carr soon

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie said in March that he expected to get to work on a new contract for quarterback Derek Carr after the draft, and now he’s following up on that.

McKenzie said today on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he “will be pursuing Derek shortly” and hopes to get a deal done. McKenzie added that a new deal for guard Gabe Jackson is a priority as well.

Carr is heading into the final season of the four-year, $5.37 million contract he signed as a second-round draft pick in 2014. He’s scheduled to hit free agency after the season, and the Raiders would presumably franchise him if they don’t work out a long-term deal done before then.

After the 2016 season, which started with Carr playing well and ended with the Raiders struggling mightily after Carr got hurt, Carr has plenty of leverage. His next contract is likely to be one of the biggest in NFL history.

Cowboys want NFL to re-examine marijuana policy

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 6:44 PM EDT
Getty Images

In March, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones privately communicated his concerns to his partners regarding the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. On Wednesday, Cowboys COO, executive Vice President, and director of player personnel Stephen Jones acknowledged that the franchise believes the time has come for careful scrutiny and possible overhaul of the league’s decades-old position on marijuana.

“Well, our system, our testing, has been in place for years and not unlike we do in our organization . . . we always look to see how we can do it better,” Stephen Jones said in an interview with PFT Live that will be included in Thursday’s show. “I think Jerry’s opinion, my opinion, is this program, this system has been in place for a long time. I think it needs to be heavily scrutinized in terms of its results.

“Is it helping players in terms of their accountability? And, obviously, addiction is a sickness and you want to make sure — obviously, there’s accountability but it’s also a program that helps players get better. I think personally, I know Jerry and I think that it might could be done better and we just need to take a look at it. Like I said, it’s been the same program that’s been in place for many, many years and I think all things to do with the NFL, we should all want the very best for our players. We should want the very best for our organizations and we should want the very best for our fans, and that’s anything that has to do with the NFL.

“In my opinion, we should take a long hard look at how we’re doing this and see if there’s a way, a better way to do it. What that is, I don’t have the answer. But we have a lot of smart people that can get in there and analyze something and really make some good decisions and see if there need to be changes.”

In asked Stephen Jones whether the dramatic shift in societal and legal attitudes toward marijuana should be a factor in the league’s assessment of the situation.

“You know, I think it should be a part of what’s looked at,” Stephen Jones said. “When you re-look at the whole program, I think you should take a look at every aspect of it. From the testing to the discipline to the amounts, anything to do with this. At the end of the day our goal should be to help players who have sicknesses and addictions and make them better people off the field, and then how we go about that I think is what needs to be looked at and make sure we’re doing everything the best way we can do it. Obviously, when you look at something like that you have to look at, ‘How do we do it in society right now? How does that affect the way a player sees his situation in that lens?’ And then make decisions based on that.”

Whatever the decisions may be, it’s becoming more and more clear that the status quo, while possibly beneficial from the standpoint of give-and-take collective bargaining with the players’ union, isn’t helping the league from the broader perspective of what’s right for the teams, the players, the fans, and ultimately The Shield.

For plenty more from Stephen Jones, check out the video attached to this post. Or watch the show tomorrow morning on NBCSN (7:00 a.m. ET). Or both.

Gary Barnidge pausing search for new team, may visit Jags and Panthers

Posted by Josh Alper on May 3, 2017, 5:54 PM EDT
Getty Images

Tight end Gary Barnidge visited with the Bills on Wednesday and his next stop will be to see several colts, but he won’t be in Indianapolis.

Barnidge is pausing his search for a new team and going to Louisville for this weekend’s Kentucky Derby. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that once Barnidge is done watching the ponies, he may visit with the Jaguars and Panthers.

The Panthers were Barnidge’s first NFL stop after they drafted him in the fifth round of the 2008 draft and he spent four years in Carolina before moving on to Cleveland. He played in all but one game during his time with the Panthers, but didn’t get much work as a receiver with 18 catches over that span.

He would give Cam Newton another weapon on offense after the arrival of running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Curtis Samuel in the draft. Carolina has Greg Olsen at tight end as well, of course, while Jacksonville currently has Marcedes Lewis and Mychal Rivera at the top of their depth chart. Barnidge has shown more as a receiver the last couple of years, which might be appealing as they try to build up a team that can win now.

