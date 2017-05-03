Justin Forsett calls it a career

One of the more intriguing stories of recent years and one of the nicest guys in the NFL has decided to walk away from the game. Running back Justin Forsett has announced his retirement.
“It’s time,” Forsett said. “I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I love. It’s been an amazing ride and I’m grateful for every moment. My career has brought so many great people into my life, and I asked some of them to join me in saying goodbye.”
Forsett, 31, entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2008. He had 619 yards rushing in 2009 with the Seahawks, and 523 in 2010. A stint with the Texans (and coach Gary Kubiak) in 2012 set the stage for what later would be Forsett’s career year.
In 2014, when Kubiak served as offensive coordinator of the Ravens, Kubiak stumped for Forsett, who joined the team and rushed for 1,266 yards, an average of 5.4 yards per carry.
“Against all odds, critics, and naysayers, I accomplished something great,” Forsett said. “Scouts measured my height and said I was too short. They measured my 40-yard dash and said I was too slow. They looked at my build and said I wouldn’t last. But they couldn’t measure my heart, my faith, and my perseverance.
“I am living proof that dreams come true and God answers prayers, and I thank God everyday for the opportunity to live out my dream.”
Forsett finishes with 3,890 rushing yards with the Seahawks, Colts, Texans, Jaguars, Ravens, Lions, and Broncos. He scored 20 total touchdowns, and he racked up 1,351 receiving yards.
There’s also a chance he’s not truly finished, given that injuries are inevitable for running backs.
You did good Justin and you were a good guy doing it. Congrats on a fantastic career!
Good luck and enjoy retirement. Best to walk away healthy on your own terms then being carted off in a million pieces.
Maybe he’ll join is former Cal roommate Beast Mode in Oakland??!!
Heck of a guy, leader, and teammate. It was a pleasure to watch him play.
Dude is ten times the multi talented back AP is but AP just got 5 mil to go to NO?
Thank you, Justin. Seeing you explode in 2014 was awesome. You’re a great dude. Enjoy your retirement.
-Hawks fan
Remember. He don’t make the Law – he Justin Forsett!
Fun fact. Forsett was all set to sign with Notre Dame but they pulled the scholarship offer like a day before national Letter of Intent Day because they got someone bigger, leaving him high and dry. He signed with CAL a couple months later. Even with Lynch and JJ Arrington on the roster ahead of him, Forsett STILL saw playing time as a true freshman.
No one thought he’d have a lengthy NFL career but him, let alone last beyond training camps. Forsett may be small, but he has the heart of a lion. You can’t measure that at the combine. Well done and enjoy the well-deserved retirement.
Class act, good luck to you Justin.
~Hawks fan
He had too much class to remain with that low-life scumbag organization
congrats justin on your career,,classy man…
Why do Hawks fans feel the needs to tell us they are Hawks fans? Do you really think your opinion matters more because you follow the Seahawks?
We need more Justin Forsett’s in the NFL. Heck, we need more Justin Forsett’s in this world!
After reading his interview last year on how tough it was moving to play on so many teams in such a small time period, I’m glad he can finally relax in one place. Wish we had more players like him to root for!
mushroommike says:
Why do Hawks fans feel the needs to tell us they are Hawks fans? Do you really think your opinion matters more because you follow the Seahawks?
—
He played first for the Seahawks, and their fans are saying thanks. Did that logic escape you, or did you just get up on the wrong side of the bed this morning and decide to be pissy and immature?
I sure will miss seeing him get flattened by Shazier.
It goes to show you what the right opportunity can do for you. Justin was ready when the bell sounded, but it’s real easy to get lost in the shuffle.