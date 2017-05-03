Justin Forsett calls it a career

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT

One of the more intriguing stories of recent years and one of the nicest guys in the NFL has decided to walk away from the game. Running back Justin Forsett has announced his retirement.

“It’s time,” Forsett said. “I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I love. It’s been an amazing ride and I’m grateful for every moment. My career has brought so many great people into my life, and I asked some of them to join me in saying goodbye.”

Forsett, 31, entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2008. He had 619 yards rushing in 2009 with the Seahawks, and 523 in 2010. A stint with the Texans (and coach Gary Kubiak) in 2012 set the stage for what later would be Forsett’s career year.

In 2014, when Kubiak served as offensive coordinator of the Ravens, Kubiak stumped for Forsett, who joined the team and rushed for 1,266 yards, an average of 5.4 yards per carry.

“Against all odds, critics, and naysayers, I accomplished something great,” Forsett said. “Scouts measured my height and said I was too short. They measured my 40-yard dash and said I was too slow. They looked at my build and said I wouldn’t last. But they couldn’t measure my heart, my faith, and my perseverance.

“I am living proof that dreams come true and God answers prayers, and I thank God everyday for the opportunity to live out my dream.”

Forsett finishes with 3,890 rushing yards with the Seahawks, Colts, Texans, Jaguars, Ravens, Lions, and Broncos. He scored 20 total touchdowns, and he racked up 1,351 receiving yards.

There’s also a chance he’s not truly finished, given that injuries are inevitable for running backs.