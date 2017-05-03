 Skip to content

Justin Forsett calls it a career

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 10:35 AM EDT
One of the more intriguing stories of recent years and one of the nicest guys in the NFL has decided to walk away from the game. Running back Justin Forsett has announced his retirement.

It’s time,” Forsett said. “I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I love. It’s been an amazing ride and I’m grateful for every moment. My career has brought so many great people into my life, and I asked some of them to join me in saying goodbye.”

Forsett, 31, entered the league as a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2008. He had 619 yards rushing in 2009 with the Seahawks, and 523 in 2010. A stint with the Texans (and coach Gary Kubiak) in 2012 set the stage for what later would be Forsett’s career year.

In 2014, when Kubiak served as offensive coordinator of the Ravens, Kubiak stumped for Forsett, who joined the team and rushed for 1,266 yards, an average of 5.4 yards per carry.

“Against all odds, critics, and naysayers, I accomplished something great,” Forsett said. “Scouts measured my height and said I was too short. They measured my 40-yard dash and said I was too slow. They looked at my build and said I wouldn’t last. But they couldn’t measure my heart, my faith, and my perseverance.

“I am living proof that dreams come true and God answers prayers, and I thank God everyday for the opportunity to live out my dream.”

Forsett finishes with 3,890 rushing yards with the Seahawks, Colts, Texans, Jaguars, Ravens, Lions, and Broncos. He scored 20 total touchdowns, and he racked up 1,351 receiving yards.

There’s also a chance he’s not truly finished, given that injuries are inevitable for running backs.

  1. chawkup says: May 3, 2017 10:37 AM

    You did good Justin and you were a good guy doing it. Congrats on a fantastic career!

  2. greg3117 says: May 3, 2017 10:39 AM

    Good luck and enjoy retirement. Best to walk away healthy on your own terms then being carted off in a million pieces.

  3. albanyhawker says: May 3, 2017 10:41 AM

    Maybe he’ll join is former Cal roommate Beast Mode in Oakland??!!

  4. bringmemysoiledfool says: May 3, 2017 10:44 AM

    Heck of a guy, leader, and teammate. It was a pleasure to watch him play.

  5. QB Film Room says: May 3, 2017 10:49 AM

    Dude is ten times the multi talented back AP is but AP just got 5 mil to go to NO?

  6. seattlerogueburner says: May 3, 2017 10:50 AM

    Thank you, Justin. Seeing you explode in 2014 was awesome. You’re a great dude. Enjoy your retirement.

    -Hawks fan

  7. rboule says: May 3, 2017 11:22 AM

    Remember. He don’t make the Law – he Justin Forsett!

  8. granadafan says: May 3, 2017 11:23 AM

    Fun fact. Forsett was all set to sign with Notre Dame but they pulled the scholarship offer like a day before national Letter of Intent Day because they got someone bigger, leaving him high and dry. He signed with CAL a couple months later. Even with Lynch and JJ Arrington on the roster ahead of him, Forsett STILL saw playing time as a true freshman.

    No one thought he’d have a lengthy NFL career but him, let alone last beyond training camps. Forsett may be small, but he has the heart of a lion. You can’t measure that at the combine. Well done and enjoy the well-deserved retirement.

  9. hawksfansince77 says: May 3, 2017 11:38 AM

    Class act, good luck to you Justin.

    ~Hawks fan

  10. patsrthegreatest says: May 3, 2017 11:47 AM

    He had too much class to remain with that low-life scumbag organization

  11. marshmont says: May 3, 2017 12:03 PM

    congrats justin on your career,,classy man…

  12. mushroommike says: May 3, 2017 12:20 PM

    Why do Hawks fans feel the needs to tell us they are Hawks fans? Do you really think your opinion matters more because you follow the Seahawks?

  13. richiehass says: May 3, 2017 12:21 PM

    We need more Justin Forsett’s in the NFL. Heck, we need more Justin Forsett’s in this world!

