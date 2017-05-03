LeSean McCoy stumping for Brett Veach for G.M. vacancy

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 3, 2017, 3:45 PM EDT

The first known candidate for the vacant Bills General Manager job was a guy the head coach knows well.

Now, one of his best players is chiming in.

Bills running back LeSean McCoy took to Twitter to recommend Chiefs co-director of player personnel Brett Veach.

Brett Veach is our man Brett Veach is our guy …!!!!!!! — Lesean McCoy (@CutonDime25) May 3, 2017

Veach was in Philadelphia when McCoy was there (and has background with McDermott from those days as well). His name has been mentioned but there have been no reports of an interview or a request for permission.

Veach went to Kansas City with coach Andy Reid, after starting in Philadelphia as Reid’s assistant.

The Bills have asked to talk to Panthers assistant G.M. Brandon Beane and will interview Texans director of player personnel Brian Gaine.