Lions join Giants in LeGarrette Blount interest

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 3, 2017, 8:26 AM EDT

The Patriots negotiated with LeGarrette Blount, but when they couldn’t reach a deal, they moved on.

So it makes sense that one of the other teams now showing interest in the veteran running back has a strong New England flavor.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Lions have joined the Giants in showing post-draft interest in Blount.

The Lions have a clear backfield need, with Ameer Abdullah currently atop the odd lot of backs they’ve collected. But as important as that may be the bond between the Patriots front office and Lions General Manager Bob Quinn, who used to work there.

If Blount was on bad terms with the Patriots, Quinn might not be interested since they value the same things. But since there was interest there before the Pats moved onto Mike Gillislee, there’s a sense that they though Blount still had something left and that the only disagreement was price.