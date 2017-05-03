Malcolm Butler returns to Patriots workouts

Posted by Darin Gantt on May 3, 2017, 11:38 AM EDT

The chances of Malcolm Butler ending up in New Orleans went down dramatically when the Saints drafted Marshon Lattimore, so he decided to get back to work in New England.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, Butler has rejoined the Patriots for voluntary offseason work this week.

Butler had previously signed his restricted free agent tender, which would have facilitated a trade. He visited the Saints and negotiated what would have been a new contract there, but the deal was never completed.

Now, he returns to the Patriots with nothing beyond the $3.91 million he’s due to make this year, since the Patriots signed Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million contract this offseason and the likelihood of them paying two premium contracts there is small.