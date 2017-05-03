Malcolm Butler returns to Patriots workouts

The chances of Malcolm Butler ending up in New Orleans went down dramatically when the Saints drafted Marshon Lattimore, so he decided to get back to work in New England.
According to Field Yates of ESPN, Butler has rejoined the Patriots for voluntary offseason work this week.
Butler had previously signed his restricted free agent tender, which would have facilitated a trade. He visited the Saints and negotiated what would have been a new contract there, but the deal was never completed.
Now, he returns to the Patriots with nothing beyond the $3.91 million he’s due to make this year, since the Patriots signed Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million contract this offseason and the likelihood of them paying two premium contracts there is small.
#6 locked in. Thanks for coming out everybody!!
I was a big fan of this proposed trade initially but with the draft and Marshon Lattimore, the SAINTS have filled their position need without losing a pick or being obligated to a big contract. Good luck to MB. Your payday is coming next year.
Damn that’s rough to know that you are a far superior player than your co-worker and he earns more rough…
Butler is mentally tough, so he is unlikely to play disgruntled and more likely to play lights out all year.
Win win for both parties if he does.
As a undrafted player on his current contract he had no options…….
Stay healthy and play like you have been and you’ll make more than enough money to set yourself up for life
That’s a massive raise for Butler. Sure he could earn more if he was a full FA it thems the breaks of the RFA process.
Get the insurance Malcolm, then play your heart out.
Best secondary in football. If the pass rush comes through this team will go undefeated this season, undoubtedly increasing the jealousy already spewed by fans in NY, Pittsburgh and Oakland. I would mention Denver too, but with an insurance salesman at QB I doubt they make the playoffs this year.
You can’t compare Butler’s situation to Gilmore’s. It actually took Gilmore to his sixth year to be an unrestricted free agent. Butler is only entering his fourth year. He will have accumulated more cash in four years than Derek Carr. The fallacy fed to Butler by his agent was that he was entitled to free agent money. The Patriots might offer him $10 million a year beginning in 2018, but Gilmore will get more because Butler covers the smaller receivers. I’m not sure if he’s ever effectively covered the bigger guys. He wasn’t on Julio Jones in the Super Bowl. Maybe some team will pay him over $12 million. He needs one more year of service time to fine out.
Three rings in four years……that’s not to shabby….
Reports of him being disgruntled have always been exaggerated by the mediots. The fact has ALWAYS been that because he hasn’t earned UFA status, he was very unlikely to earn a market value contract.
Under any reasonable observation, Butler is a top 10 CB in the league despite his lack of size, perhaps even as high as top 6. So he WILL get paid next year. But for this year, at least the Pats will have one of the best secondaries in the league.
Malcolm Butler returns to Patriots workouts –
With his tail between his legs. The hoodie strikes again.
Welcome back, champ! As Edelman says, you can prove them right or you can prove them wrong.
The way BB has again rebuilt that team I unfortunately think they have to be an odds on favorite to be in the Super Bowl this year. If Butler stays, and if they win it, he would have 3 rings in his first 4 years as a pro. Wow.