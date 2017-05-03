Malcolm Butler returns to Patriots workouts

The chances of Malcolm Butler ending up in New Orleans went down dramatically when the Saints drafted Marshon Lattimore, so he decided to get back to work in New England.
According to Field Yates of ESPN, Butler has rejoined the Patriots for voluntary offseason work this week.
Butler had previously signed his restricted free agent tender, which would have facilitated a trade. He visited the Saints and negotiated what would have been a new contract there, but the deal was never completed.
Now, he returns to the Patriots with nothing beyond the $3.91 million he’s due to make this year, since the Patriots signed Stephon Gilmore to a five-year, $65 million contract this offseason and the likelihood of them paying two premium contracts there is small.
#6 locked in. Thanks for coming out everybody!!
I was a big fan of this proposed trade initially but with the draft and Marshon Lattimore, the SAINTS have filled their position need without losing a pick or being obligated to a big contract. Good luck to MB. Your payday is coming next year.
Damn that’s rough to know that you are a far superior player than your co-worker and he earns more rough…
Butler is mentally tough, so he is unlikely to play disgruntled and more likely to play lights out all year.
Win win for both parties if he does.
As a undrafted player on his current contract he had no options…….
Stay healthy and play like you have been and you’ll make more than enough money to set yourself up for life
That’s a massive raise for Butler. Sure he could earn more if he was a full FA it thems the breaks of the RFA process.
Get the insurance Malcolm, then play your heart out.
Best secondary in football. If the pass rush comes through this team will go undefeated this season, undoubtedly increasing the jealousy already spewed by fans in NY, Pittsburgh and Oakland. I would mention Denver too, but with an insurance salesman at QB I doubt they make the playoffs this year.
You can’t compare Butler’s situation to Gilmore’s. It actually took Gilmore to his sixth year to be an unrestricted free agent. Butler is only entering his fourth year. He will have accumulated more cash in four years than Derek Carr. The fallacy fed to Butler by his agent was that he was entitled to free agent money. The Patriots might offer him $10 million a year beginning in 2018, but Gilmore will get more because Butler covers the smaller receivers. I’m not sure if he’s ever effectively covered the bigger guys. He wasn’t on Julio Jones in the Super Bowl. Maybe some team will pay him over $12 million. He needs one more year of service time to fine out.
Three rings in four years……that’s not to shabby….
Reports of him being disgruntled have always been exaggerated by the mediots. The fact has ALWAYS been that because he hasn’t earned UFA status, he was very unlikely to earn a market value contract.
Under any reasonable observation, Butler is a top 10 CB in the league despite his lack of size, perhaps even as high as top 6. So he WILL get paid next year. But for this year, at least the Pats will have one of the best secondaries in the league.
Malcolm Butler returns to Patriots workouts –
With his tail between his legs. The hoodie strikes again.
Welcome back, champ! As Edelman says, you can prove them right or you can prove them wrong.
The way BB has again rebuilt that team I unfortunately think they have to be an odds on favorite to be in the Super Bowl this year. If Butler stays, and if they win it, he would have 3 rings in his first 4 years as a pro. Wow.
Good opportunity now to sign an extension. Pats still have 20m in cap space. Probably cost 5 or 6 more against the cap this year. Not much
Butler is 27, has 2 rings – a chance for a 3rd and is making close to 4 mil this yr…
Keep the chip on shoulder, but don’t lose perspective,
you’ll break the bank next yr.
.
When you come into the league as an UFA, you won’t make the big money until year 5. It’s not just the Patriots MO, it’s everyone’s. The system is set up that way via collective bargaining.
.
Overrated.
Sherman is better.
wib22 says:
May 3, 2017 1:30 PM
Overrated.
Sherman is better.
———————-
If you think before you hate you will see that Butler is the better deal all things considered.
Sherman would take up far more cap space
Sherman would require a lot in a trade.
wib22 says:
May 3, 2017 1:30 PM
Overrated.
Sherman is better.
————————————————————-
Of course, with Sherman’s signature play being his game winning INT to win the SB. Oh wait, that was someone else.
Butler will go to the Saints next year for his big pay day and it won’t cost any picks. For now however I think he wants to earn another ring in New England.
The Patriots and Butler played to the rules and for mutual benefit. The Gilmore/Butler issue is something Butler cannot afford to promote. Nice salary for a 4th year UDFA, with more on the horizon if the performance and attitude are there.
I wonder how he feels about all the money they are paying Brady. I know he feels some type of way like how IK Enemkpali felt about Geno Smith.
The one thing MB has going for him is if he continues as he has and is with good hard work and his priorities straight and grounded everyone, every where will keep rooting for him and his success and he’ll continue to be the “toast of Boston” for years to come whether he plays there or not years down the road.
patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
May 3, 2017 4:00 PM
I wonder how he feels about all the money they are paying Brady. I know he feels some type of way like how IK Enemkpali felt about Geno Smith.
—————
Wouldnt comparing DB mobey to QB money be a silly thought?
He has 10 million or more reasons next year to play his best this year.
Win/Win and great for the Pats.
wonder how he feels about all the money they are paying Brady.
—————–
Greastest player in history of NFL also most underpaid.
Love Butler. I hope they can come to some type of agreement. He is what the Patriot way is all about!
pastabelly says:
May 3, 2017 12:33 PM
You can’t compare Butler’s situation to Gilmore’s. …..I’m not sure if he’s ever effectively covered the bigger guys. He wasn’t on Julio Jones in the Super Bowl.
—-
This is a common Patriots strategy and not a knock on Butler.
They will put their #2 and #3 cover guys on a dominate #1 WR, since you have to double-team him anyway. Then put their #1 CB (Butler) on the #2 WR, effectively shutting them both down and not wasting your #1 CB on a double coverage.
“I wonder how he feels about all the money they are paying Brady. I know he feels some type of way like how IK Enemkpali felt about Geno Smith.”
I doubt Brady owes 600 bucks to Butler that he is refusing to repay.
Second, a corner being jealous of what the greatest player in NFL history makes is a laughable thought.