Marshawn Lynch can make up to $8.9 million this year from Raiders

The full details are in on the Marshawn Lynch contract, and it allows him make a lot of money. If he plays like he did during his best years in Seattle.
Per multiple sources, the base package consists of a $1 million roster bonus, a fully-guaranteed $1.35 million base salary, a $150,000 workout bonus, and $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses (which works out to $31,250 per game on the 46-man roster). It’s a total base package of $3 million.
Lynch can make another $5.9 million beyond that, with three different incentive packages. First, he gets an extra $250,000 for scoring nine touchdowns. The amount doubles to $500,000 if he scores a total of 12 touchdowns.
As to rushing yards, Lynch has various benchmarks that kick out large payments. He gets $400,000 for his first 400 yards. At 500 yards total, Lynch gets another $400,000. At 600 yards total, Lynch gets another $400,000. At 800 yards, another $600,000 is earned. At 1,000, Lynch gets another $600,000.
That’s a total of $2.4 million for 1,000 rushing yards.
But there’s more. For each 100 yards beyond 1,000 (up to 1,600 total yards), he gets another $250,000. That’s a total rushing-yardage package of $3.9 million.
The deal also includes another $1.5 million in incentives based on team production, starting with a playoff berth.
For 2018, Lynch has a base salary of $4 million, a roster bonus of $1 million, a workout bonus of $250,000, and per-game roster bonuses totaling $750,000 ($46,875 per game). That’s a $6 million base package, with another $2 million in incentives.
Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the deal took time to negotiate because the Raiders, who will eventually be giving monster deals to players like Derek Carr and Khalil Mack, wanted to commit dollars to Lynch based on production. And if he produces like he did during his best years in Seattle, he will get paid.
If, conversely, he has an injury-marred season like he did during his final season with the Seahawks, the payments will reflect that. So it’s a win-win, with Lynch’s total compensation based largely on his total output.
Even though I can’t root for Marshawn anymore with him leaving the Hawks. Him behind that O-line might be a fantasy steal by the 3rd or 4th round.
Way to go Reggie McKenzie. Packer fan here happy to see former GB assistants do well in the league: OAK, KC and SEA all made the playoffs.
Smart deal for both sides.
In this Market, that’s a big over-pay.
#HardTruth
Lol. Hardly worth that … that’ll kill the raiders’ cap.
So does this mean that the Raiders must reserve $8.9M in cap space just in case Lynch hits all of these bonuses?
It just seems like Beast mode will be Beast mode to me. Don’t care how old he is. The dude is half crazy and will probably be his old self playing for his hometown team in the last 2 years they will actually be his hometown team.
If only Reggie was that smart with 1st round draft picks
If only all contracts were incentive based.
Aside from being injured his last couple of years in Seattle he was routinely hit in the backfield for what should have been 2 yard losses and turned them into 3 yard gains.
Him behind Raiders offensive line, I think he will hit a few of those markers 1,000 yards and 9 TD is very doable. He is going to open up the field for Carr, Cooper and Crabtree.
1000 yards seems doable. 1600 does not.
Considering that he and Adrian Peterson are both at about the same stage of their careers and I believe both still have a couple of good years left in them. I think the Saints deal is starting to look a lot better.
That said I wish Marshawn and the Raiders luck. It’s a pity their season ended the way it did last year.
Love incentive based contracts. However taking a year off at his age and wear & tear…. he will never get all those incentives. I Honestly think a good over under on games played would be 8.
Curious if anyone claiming “over pay” bothered to read the article? To earn the total money he’d have to have an incredible year and it would be well worth it to a team like the raiders who are competing.
As a Seahawks fan, seeing Lynch play again is going to be one of the things I look forward to the most this season, regardless of the uniform.
i don’t care about the raiders or hawks…. i just want some more memorable runs and games from beast mode.. its win win win because the fans will benefit if he ban put together half a season of high end play.
Brady is done. The bell tolls. Patriots fans better get ready for decades of mediocracy at best.
Lynch is a old man. I wouldn’t pin my hopes on a 50 year old QB and a 40 something RB guys.
This was a horrible signing with no real benefit except to Lynch’s pocketbook. I doubt he’ll earn the incentives but at about 6 mil. for a washed-up 31 year old headcase that’s gross overpayment – and funds that could’ve gone towards new deals for deserving stars like Carr, Mack & Gabe Jackson.
As far as I can see, this acquisition was on orders from Son-of-Al who’s under the delusion that he’ll get back fans in Oakland by this publicity stunt despite the way he treated them. Fat chance of that happening – people aren’t as dense as he is.
Del Rio is going to have a very disgruntled running back when his quarterback keeps throwing touchdown passes all day long.
1200 yards, 10-14 TDs
Jamal Charles will get twice the yards for half the cost.
Yes, I read the article.
But, still…
Why?
Would any other team in the league even remotely have come close to this?
Just…why?
I would suspect that all those incentives are considered not likely to be earned for 2017 since he didn’t play last year and as such wouldn’t affect the cap this year. Though if he hits a good amount of them his cap hit in 2018 would be huge with those amounts carrying over and now making the 2018 incentives likely to be earned and hitting the cap at the same time.
I bet he could get that 8.9 #beast
I read that article with Billy Mays in mind
“you get all this for $9.99….but I’m still not done!”
Funny how people refuse to use their heads to think this out. Why do the Seahawks, who know him better than anyone are not interested in him coming back for them? And why do you think that a 31 years old banged-up RB who did not play a down in a year and a half would still be the same guy that he was three (four?) years ago?
People are living in the past.
This will will not work.
When contracts are primarily incentive based it can lead to selfish attitudes.
I hope he hits all the incentives!
BTW – if you’re asking why the Seahawks didn’t keep him pay a little more attention to current events. Marshawn went on record weeks ago saying he would only come back to play in Oakland. It’s either that or the couch.
………………..until his leg is snapped because Rio has him throwing deep from the pocket with a 19 point lead and 10 minutes left? There, fixed it for ya.
I don’t get all the fawning over Lynch. He’s been the the league for a decade and not one single year has he been the rushing leader. Not once.
I dislike the Patriots but as long as Belichick is there they will be competitive. I think the Raiders had a great shot at beating them in the playoffs but losing Carr was too much for them at this point.
AD must be kicking himself. Lynch can make up to $8.9M with the Raiders, Charles gets to go to the Broncos and AD takes $3.5M to go to the Saints…Worst team of the 3 and lowest salary.
I doubt BMode will reach his incentives. But, if he does, a great move by the Raiders in making an already potent offense, more deadly. Its good to have you guys back after such a long absence. The Raiders are truly an iconic team and brand. It will be fun to renew our rivalry. Beating you year in and year out was becoming boring. Say when.
Avid Broncos fan