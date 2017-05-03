One year, $900,000 base deal for Jamaal Charles

For veteran running backs used to making a lot of money, the adjustment process surely consisted of some combination and variation of anger, denial, bargaining, depression. On Tuesday, Jamaal Charles arrived at acceptance.
Via Mike Klis of 9news.com, Charles will receive a $900,000 base salary on his one-year deal with the Broncos. He’s also eligible for a $100,000 workout bonus and up to $3.75 million in per-game roster bonuses and incentives.
The specific triggers to get to $3.75 million have not yet been disclosed. If Jamaal Charles performs like he once did, he deserves it. For now, it’s obvious that his desire to play football outweighed his desire to wait for a better deal, which could have come if/when a starting tailback became injured.
“Everybody is different,” Charles told reporters on Tuesday regarding whether he considered retiring. “I’m not like everybody else. At the end of the day, I’m still alive. It’s not about money. . . . It’s not what you see, it’s what you don’t see. A lot of people see me [being done]. I see me going out there, helping the team win and helping the team get to the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl. That’s what I see. I see things that are just in my fate.”
The rest of us will see what his fate becomes in real time, one game at a time from September through December and maybe into early February.
“It’s not about money”… Yeah OK
For that kind of deal I wish he had just asked the Chiefs to match it.
As Chiefs fans, we supported and defended Jamaal for years when everyone said he was fragile, fumbled too much, and was never there when it counted. Now he tells the world he wished he had been a Bronco all along. Oh it’s like that? Got it. Chiefs fans now have two short words for him, and they ain’t “good luck.” Shame he couldn’t have left with class.
I think Chief fans are reading too much into the ” I’ve always wanted to be a Bronco”. He was a big Denver Broncos fan growing up. Wouldn’t you want to play for the team you cheered for growing up?
Dude needs a new agent.
RBs have become commodity items in the NFL. The plug and play piece of the offense.
Terrell Davis, Mike Anderson, Clinton Portis… I would not be surprised if many RBs today have always wanted to be a Bronco, just because they grew up watching a succession of Broncos, starting with the Mile High Salute, lead the team to success. Same goes for the Chiefs, who have set the bar for a run-first offense going back at least to Priest Holmes.
“Shame he couldn’t have left with class.”
So, it’s totally out-of-bounds for a guy to admit he was a fan of a team as a kid? If Chief fans are all like that then he won’t miss them.
My god, who in their right mind wouldnt want to leave KC and move to beautiful Denver, on the front slope of the majestic Rockies and not the manure yards of KC. MOOOO!
How humiliating
I believe him it’s not about money. He’s made plenty of money. A lot of guys would just hang it up after all the injuries but he obviously wants a championship badly.