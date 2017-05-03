One year, $900,000 base deal for Jamaal Charles

Posted by Mike Florio on May 3, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT

For veteran running backs used to making a lot of money, the adjustment process surely consisted of some combination and variation of anger, denial, bargaining, depression. On Tuesday, Jamaal Charles arrived at acceptance.

Via Mike Klis of 9news.com, Charles will receive a $900,000 base salary on his one-year deal with the Broncos. He’s also eligible for a $100,000 workout bonus and up to $3.75 million in per-game roster bonuses and incentives.

The specific triggers to get to $3.75 million have not yet been disclosed. If Jamaal Charles performs like he once did, he deserves it. For now, it’s obvious that his desire to play football outweighed his desire to wait for a better deal, which could have come if/when a starting tailback became injured.

“Everybody is different,” Charles told reporters on Tuesday regarding whether he considered retiring. “I’m not like everybody else. At the end of the day, I’m still alive. It’s not about money. . . . It’s not what you see, it’s what you don’t see. A lot of people see me [being done]. I see me going out there, helping the team win and helping the team get to the playoffs and get to the Super Bowl. That’s what I see. I see things that are just in my fate.”

The rest of us will see what his fate becomes in real time, one game at a time from September through December and maybe into early February.