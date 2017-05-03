 Skip to content

Phil Simms claims he’s “very happy” with CBS

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2017, 10:14 AM EDT
Phil Simms has been demoted from lead commentator to studio co-host at CBS, but he’s not going to complain about his employer. At least not publicly.

TMZ caught up with Simms and he said he’s happy working on The NFL Today this season.

“I’m very happy with it, yes. I mean, I get to sit next to Boomer Esiason. That’s a great thing, right? You hear the fans cheering they’re so excited about it,” Simms said, with perhaps a bit of sarcasm in his voice.

Simms’ son, Chris Simms, said Phil was blindsided by the news that he had been replaced in the booth by Tony Romo, but Phil says that’s not the case.

“I’m not gonna re-hash the story. It’s all good. Of course I knew. I didn’t tell him so it’s probably my fault,” Simms said. “I already knew.”

Simms said he thinks Romo will be successful.

“He’ll learn the TV business fast,” Simms said. “The view you get from being a broadcaster up in that booth in most stadiums is so great because you see everything. For a quarterback it’s like watching film.”

So Simms will say the right things as a loyal employee of CBS, even if it’s hard to believe he’s happy with the way things went down.

19 Responses to “Phil Simms claims he’s “very happy” with CBS”
  1. MichaelEdits says: May 3, 2017 10:14 AM

    He’s probably happier with CBS after seeing what happened at ESPN.

  2. RandyinRoxbury says: May 3, 2017 10:17 AM

    Yes, just like Melania is happy with Donald.

  3. ctchiefsfan says: May 3, 2017 10:27 AM

    Good soldier. Smile. Say the right things. Do the job you are given. Collect your check for doing something you enjoy. There are far worse fates in life.

  4. charger383 says: May 3, 2017 10:34 AM

    I’m not happy he is still on TV

  5. patriots123456 says: May 3, 2017 10:35 AM

    What else do you say when you have one foot out the door and you’re still getting a fat paycheck?

  6. rayjayjohnsonjr says: May 3, 2017 10:37 AM

    Simms should change his name to Pinocchio since his nose is growing so fast. Just look at the pic.

  7. ryanc2015 says: May 3, 2017 10:44 AM

    And the rest of the country is “very happy” Sims won’t be calling games anymore.

  8. learysdisciples says: May 3, 2017 10:47 AM

    Football has been very, very good to me.

  9. burtmustin says: May 3, 2017 10:49 AM

    He’s happy like the Head Coach who lost his job to Denzel in Remember The Titans.

  10. PFT is Lemmy's beach says: May 3, 2017 10:49 AM

    So they moved the stupid from the game booth to the studio. Less time for his absurd commentary. Good news all around. I can’t decide who is closer to crying when NE wins, Phil or Collinsworth.

  11. New England>Your Team says: May 3, 2017 10:54 AM

    The rise of independent media began a long, long time ago. These are all of the last ditch efforts from the over inflated media industry, desperately trying to pay their bills at the end of the month.

    The herd thins itself.

  12. 3yardsndust says: May 3, 2017 10:55 AM

    Listening to Phil Simms’ inane commentary is like listening to fingernails on a chalkboard.

  13. redlikethepig says: May 3, 2017 10:56 AM

    Still getting paid millions … I’d be happy too.

  14. ariani1985 says: May 3, 2017 10:57 AM

    about as happy as a Packer fan at the empty buffet table.

  15. nyneal says: May 3, 2017 10:58 AM

    Simms was good when he started out, but he fell in love with himself over time, in my view. I don’t watch any of the pre or post game stuff anymore, and I won’t miss him on the broadcasts of the games.
    The worst thing Simms did was give us his son, Chris, who makes his father seem like a genius.

  16. bullcharger says: May 3, 2017 10:59 AM

    He will be better on the NFL Today anyway. His opinions can come out more like they do on Inside the NFL.

    Chris Simms should have said nothing. I can understand why he was upset for his Dad, but no need to say something publicly.

  17. jag1959 says: May 3, 2017 11:00 AM

    Simms is putting lipstick on the pig

  18. mickmars says: May 3, 2017 11:02 AM

    What do you expect “eeem” to say….

  19. thermalito says: May 3, 2017 11:03 AM

    Now he can rip farts in the studio instead of the booth

