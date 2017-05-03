Raiders would like to work out a new contract for Derek Carr soon

Posted by Michael David Smith on May 3, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie said in March that he expected to get to work on a new contract for quarterback Derek Carr after the draft, and now he’s following up on that.

McKenzie said today on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he “will be pursuing Derek shortly” and hopes to get a deal done. McKenzie added that a new deal for guard Gabe Jackson is a priority as well.

Carr is heading into the final season of the four-year, $5.37 million contract he signed as a second-round draft pick in 2014. He’s scheduled to hit free agency after the season, and the Raiders would presumably franchise him if they don’t work out a long-term deal done before then.

After the 2016 season, which started with Carr playing well and ended with the Raiders struggling mightily after Carr got hurt, Carr has plenty of leverage. His next contract is likely to be one of the biggest in NFL history.