Raiders would like to work out a new contract for Derek Carr soon

Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie said in March that he expected to get to work on a new contract for quarterback Derek Carr after the draft, and now he’s following up on that.
McKenzie said today on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he “will be pursuing Derek shortly” and hopes to get a deal done. McKenzie added that a new deal for guard Gabe Jackson is a priority as well.
Carr is heading into the final season of the four-year, $5.37 million contract he signed as a second-round draft pick in 2014. He’s scheduled to hit free agency after the season, and the Raiders would presumably franchise him if they don’t work out a long-term deal done before then.
After the 2016 season, which started with Carr playing well and ended with the Raiders struggling mightily after Carr got hurt, Carr has plenty of leverage. His next contract is likely to be one of the biggest in NFL history.
Lord I hope he’s not a greedy Bree’s type guy……
He said hes not gonna buy fancy cars or houses after his contract.
Franchise players cost eventually. Hard to keep them and everyone else needed to stay on top of a Division. He will be paid well, no doubt about it.
He’s the best thing to happen to the Raiders in a long time!
cap hell is a-coming!
Kid’s good, plays QB and will be good for a while. Vegas Raiders pay up or he gets a Cousins deal, then opens his own casino there in 3 years.